USA Community Oncology Services Market Competitor Scenario - Market Positioning And Player-Based Strategies, By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2023, the global community oncology services market size will grow from $47.9 billion in 2022 to $53.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%. The global community oncology services market size is then expected to grow to $81.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%. Going forward, government investments in oncology, increase in cancer incidence rate, and lower-cost care will drive growth.

The global community oncology services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.22% of the total community oncology services market in 2021. The US Oncology Network was the largest competitor with 2.02% share of the community oncology services market, followed by OneOncology, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), The Oncology Institute, Community Care Physicians, P.C. (CCP), GenesisCare, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Tufts Medical Center Community Care, and Aptitude Health.

According to the community oncology services market analysis, community oncology service providers are increasingly focusing on providing telehealth services to provide access to health care services remotely and manage health care more effectively. For instance, in April 2020, American Oncology Network (AON), a US-based organization supporting community-based oncology practices, launched telehealth services across all AON sites, allowing patients continued and convenient access to care. This virtual care solution plays a vital role in maintaining patient access to care directly from home. Community Care Physicians, a US-based independent multispecialty medical group, also offers telehealth as an option to deliver care.

Furthermore, in January 2023, the American Oncology Network (AON partnered with Oncology Care Partners (OCP), a US-based oncology provider, to accelerate the delivery of value-based care for cancer patients in the states of Phoenix and Arizona. Similarly, in January 2022, Rapides Cancer Center, a US-based cancer center, and the American Oncology Network partnered to provide advanced and convenient care for patients in Central Louisiana. A division of American Oncology Partners, Hematology Oncology Clinic (HOC) at Rapides, has begun seeing patients in a new clinic inside Rapides Cancer Center, located on the campus of Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The global community oncology services market is segmented -

1) By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics

2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancers

3) By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Other Therapies

Top growth opportunities in global community oncology services market will arise in the following segments small community oncology clinics and medical oncology.

To capitalize on the community oncology services market players should focus on adopting market-trend-based strategies such as providing telehealth services, increasing investments, partnerships, and collaborations, developing individualized service plans, taking advantage of technological advancements, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and stay competitive in the market.

