USA and Japan Olympic Surf Teams to Train on PerfectSwell®

Venue Size: 2.3 acres

PerfectSwell® Size: 2 acres

Standout New Waves:

Drainer: Two 3 second+ barrel rides on the same wave

WedgePop: The biggest air section yet

Highball: A professional surfer's dream canvas providing opportunities for a variety of maneuvers and a massive finishing move

Roundhouse: Soft in the middle for traditional cutback practice that rolls into a wedge barrel

Wedge (Updated): A stretched out slab that leads to improved time in the barrel.

Technology Advancements: Wave size, additional Wave Design Parameters, Key Software Improvement; Temporal Distortion creates exceptional precision.

Schedule: July 12-13 Japan Olympic Team Training, July 16-19 USA Olympic Team Training

The punch and variability of PerfectSwell® waves along with the repeatability presents an unprecedented training opportunity for professional athletes in a safe controlled environment to ensure the highest degree of health and safety in compliance with government restrictions. During training, PerfectSwell® will be able to mimic wave conditions and competition format forecasted for the Olympics which will be held in the ocean at Tsurigasaki Beach, also known as Shidashita Beach, in Chiba, near Tokyo. The Olympic surfing contest is scheduled for July 25- July 28. In a format similar to the sailing program, surfing will have a waiting period of 16 days (July 25-August 9) to run the ladder competition.

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. surf technology is protected by 39 patents in 11 jurisdictions. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About PerfectSwell® Shizunami Surf Stadium

PerfectSwell® Shizunami Surf Stadium is founded on principals of community and giving back. PerfectSwell® Shizunami will further the strong surfing spirit that is already thriving in Shizunami.

