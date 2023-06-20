US Sexual Wellness Market is Set to Observe Unprecedented Growth, Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone Products Creating Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors - Arizton

20 Jun, 2023, 19:50 BST
CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US sexual wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC of the U.S. Sexual Wellness Market
91 - Tables
129 - Charts
327 – Pages
One of the key growth drivers for the US sexual wellness market is persistently evolving gender-neutral products for a wide array of customers. Over the last couple of years, the market perception has witnessed variations from being a male-centric one to more of a unisex one. An unserved section of the audience has remained less vocal about their sex lives. Thus, a few brands have developed offerings for such an audience.
The transformation across the sexual wellness industry is largely attributed to the market is tendency toward becoming a more gender-neutral approach. Brands in the market had previously remained male-centered, and they served or had remained clinical in the way and promoted male sexual wellness product offerings. However, the fact that such offerings did not resonate with the audience has led brands to adopt a changed route to the market. A few new entrants to the market have paved the way for a substantial change in the sexual wellness culture. Every user is unique, and their needs are to be served as a point of consideration for new-aged brands in the market. One such brand considering and impacting the market perception is Maude, based in New York, US. The company's focus is directed toward changing the gender focus in the sexual wellness and health spaces, such as dark, manly-colored products for men and pink-colored ones for women.
US Sexual Wellness Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 10.05 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 6.47 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7.63 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product, Sex Toys, Condoms, Condoms by Gender, Condoms by Material, Condoms by End-users, Exotic Lingerie, Sexual Lubricants, Others, Gender, Distribution, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
U.S. (South, West, Mid-West, and Northeast)
|
Market Dynamics
|
Moreover, nowadays, customers derive through going online, apart from the anonymity factor, engaging in live forums to discuss product benefits. Customers can look to provide reviews, go through the ones given by others, and learn about the product usage, benefits, and lifespan, which are not readily possible while making purchases in a retail store or any supermarket. Vendors catering to the sexual wellness market have immense opportunities by embracing the digital platforms for sale today. With technology penetrating every individual's life quicker than ever, one must devise effective ways to reach the modern-day customer. Using the online platform for effectively communicating about sexual wellness products and their implications on an individual's health is imperative for vendors to cover and capitalize upon.
Key Highlights
- The transformation of sexual traditions represents the change or modification in the attitudes, behaviors, and sexual norms of end-users due to exposure through the internet, electronic media, TV shows, including Sex & the City and Masters of Sex, and erotic novels, such as E. L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey.
- Even the older generation is more willing to change. It is curious about sensual products as men and women face bodily changes such as erectile dysfunction in men and vaginal dryness in women with age. All these factors drive the market for sexual wellness products.
- The increase in sexual wellness products can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable sexual wellness products, such as sex toys and sexual lubricants. For instance, one of the major reasons for the growing demand for sexual lubricants can be associated with the rising demand for sex toys in the US. End-users apply sexual lubricants to these toys to ease penetration.
- Factors such as increased openness; desire for quirky products and accessories; excitement, passion, and adventure, and heightened desire for experimentation are driving the market growth in the country.
- Vendors and retailers are capitalizing on such growing interest among consumers. There are constant efforts by vendors to leverage this shift to disassociate the stigma, taboo, and label of pornography attached to the market and shift sexual wellness products to mainstream shelves.
- As the sexual wellness market in the US presents a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, making it highly consolidated.
- Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US, which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors, and the increased commoditization can also lead to low-quality products being manufactured. However, the products in 2028 will be far better in terms of usage, safety, and comfort than those in 2022.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
The South US Sexual Wellness Market will Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028
The Southern US accounted for a significant share of the US sexual wellness market, owing to a huge population and increasing disposable incomes. The region comprises developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Carolina. The region's overall population in 2022 was recorded at over $128.71 million, and the US recorded a personal income of over $7 trillion as of 2021. Since the demand for sexual wellness products is largely impacted by disposable income, such high disposable income in the region creates a significant market for sexual wellness products.
Texas, Florida, and North Carolina were the largest contributors to the market in the Southern US. Growing annual household incomes is a major factor driving the demand for sexual wellness products in the region. For instance, the median household income in the region increased by over 7% in 2021 from the previous year. Moreover, the region witnesses the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, especially among black African/Americans. The high prevalence of HIV in the region has encouraged the government to promote condom usage and distribution, contributing to revenue growth.
Key Company Profiles
- Lifestyles
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
- BioFilm
- B.Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Cupid Limited
- Empowered Products
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- HBM Group
- Hello Cake
- ID Lubricants
- Innovus Pharma
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Sensuous Beauty
- Silk Parasol
- Skins Sexual Health
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Sustain Natural
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Unique Condoms International
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
Market Segmentation
Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Exotic Lingerie
- Sexual Lubricants
- Others
Sex Toys
- Vibrators
- Rubber Pennies
- Cock Rings
- Anal Beads
- Rubber Vaginas
- Blindfolds/Feathers
- Harness & Strap-on-Penises
- Bondage Gear
Condoms
- Gender
- Material
- End-users
Condoms by Gender
- Male
- Female
Condoms by Material
- Latex
- Non-latex
Condoms by End-users
- Branded
- Institutional
Exotic Lingerie
Sexual Lubricants
- Water-based
- Silicon-based
- Oil-based
- Hybrid
Others
Gender
- Male
- Female
Distribution
- Retail
- Online
Region
- The US
- South
- West
- Mid-West
- Northeast
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REGION
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET DEFINITION
6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW
6.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT
6.3 KEY INSIGHTS
6.4 PROMOTIONAL STRATEGIES
6.5 ANALYSIS OF OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES
6.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
6.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 UNFPA STRATEGY FOR FAMILY PLANNING
8.2.1 UNFPA STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR ACTION
8.2.2 BARRIERS TO FAMILY PLANNING
8.3 FAMILY PLANNING ANALYSIS
8.4 HIV & AIDS
8.5 KEY INSIGHTS
8.6 PROMOTIONAL STRATEGIES
8.7 BRANDING STRATEGIES
8.8 PRICING ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INNOVATIONS IN CONDOM DESIGNS
9.2 GROWING PENETRATION OF DIGITAL MARKETPLACE
9.3 RISING SHIFT TOWARD FEMALE CUSTOMERS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR FREE CONDOM DISTRIBUTION
10.2 EVOLVEMENT OF GENDER-NEUTRAL TONE IN MARKET
10.3 SEX EDUCATION PROGRAMS DRIVE AWARENESS
10.4 INCREASE IN ACCEPTANCE OF SEXUAL WELLNESS PRODUCTS AMONG WOMEN
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 EASY AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES FOR CONDOMS
11.2 LIMITED POPULARITY, AVAILABILITY, AND AFFORDABILITY OF FEMALE CONDOMS
11.3 LACK OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE IN POTENTIAL START-UPS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 KEY INSIGHTS
12.1.2 DEMAND INSIGHTS
12.1.3 MARKETING & ADVERTISING STRATEGIES
12.1.4 DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES
12.1.5 VENDOR ANALYSIS
12.1.6 SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS ANALYSIS FOR CONDOMS
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
12.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 US SEX TOYS MARKET
12.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 US CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
12.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6 US CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
12.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.7 US CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
12.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.8 US SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
12.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.9 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
12.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.10 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.10.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.10.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.10.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.10.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.10.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
13.1 OVERVIEW
13.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
13.1.2 MANUFACTURERS
13.1.3 DISTRIBUTORS/DEALERS
13.1.4 RETAILERS
13.1.5 END-USER
13.2 CONDOMS MARKET
13.2.1 PRODUCTION PROCESS
13.2.2 ADDITIVES
13.2.3 RAW MATERIALS PROCUREMENT
13.2.4 MANUFACTURERS
13.2.5 DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE
13.3 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
13.3.1 RAW MATERIALS PROCUREMENT
13.3.2 MANUFACTURERS
13.3.3 DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE
14 PRODUCT
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15 SEX TOYS
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 MARKET BY REGION
15.5 SEX TOYS MARKET BY SUB-PRODUCTS
16 CONDOMS
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 MARKET BY REGION
17 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 MALE
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
17.4 FEMALE
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
18 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3 LATEX
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
18.4 NON-LATEX
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
19 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3 BRANDED
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 MARKET BY REGION
19.4 INSTITUTIONAL
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4.3 MARKET BY REGION
20 EXOTIC LINGERIE
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 MARKET BY REGION
21 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 MARKET BY REGION
21.5 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS SEGMENTATION
21.6 WATER-BASED
21.7 SILICONE-BASED
21.8 OIL-BASED
21.9 HYBRID
22 OTHERS
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 MARKET BY REGION
23 GENDER
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 MALE
23.4 FEMALE
24 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.1.1 OFFLINE RETAIL
24.1.2 MANUFACTURE, PRODUCTION, & DISTRIBUTION
24.1.3 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH WHOLESALERS & RETAIL
24.1.4 ONLINE NETWORK
25 REGION
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
25.2 REGIONAL OVERVIEW
25.3 PEST ANALYSIS
25.3.1 POLITICAL
25.3.2 ECONOMIC
25.3.3 SOCIAL
25.3.4 TECHNOLOGY
26 KEY REGIONS
26.1 SOUTH
26.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.1.2 TEXAS
26.1.3 FLORIDA
26.1.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.1.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.1.6 SEX TOYS MARKET
26.1.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
26.1.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
26.1.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
26.1.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
26.1.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
26.2 WEST
26.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.2.2 CALIFORNIA
26.2.3 WASHINGTON
26.2.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.2.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.2.6 SEX TOYS MARKET
26.2.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
26.2.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
26.2.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
26.2.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
26.2.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
26.3 MIDWEST
26.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.3.2 ILLINOIS
26.3.3 MICHIGAN
26.3.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.3.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.3.6 SEX TOYS MARKET
26.3.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
26.3.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
26.3.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
26.3.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
26.3.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
26.4 NORTHEAST
26.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.4.2 NEW YORK
26.4.3 NEW JERSEY
26.4.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.4.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.4.6 SEX TOYS MARKET
26.4.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
26.4.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
26.4.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
26.4.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
26.4.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
27.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
27.2 MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS FOR CONDOMS, 2022
27.2.1 US
28 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
28.1 LIFESTYLES
28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
28.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
28.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
28.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
28.2 CHURCH & DWIGHT
28.3 DIAMOND PRODUCTS
28.4 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP
28.5 OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES
28.6 KAREX BERHAD
28.7 DOC JOHNSON
29 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
29.1 BIOFILM
29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
29.2 B.CUMMING
29.3 CAUTION WEAR
29.4 CALEXOTICS
29.5 CALVIN KLEIN (PVH CORP)
29.6 CUPID LIMITED
29.7 EMPOWERED PRODUCTS
29.8 GOOD CLEAN LOVE
29.9 GUY & O'NEILL
29.10 HBM GROUP
29.11 HELLO CAKE
29.12 ID LUBRICANTS
29.13 INNOVUS PHARMA
29.14 L BRANDS (LVMH)
29.15 LA MAISON LEJABY
29.16 LA PERLA
29.17 LELO
29.18 LIVE WELL BRANDS
29.19 LOVEHONEY GROUP
29.20 MAYOR LABORATORIES
29.21 MD SCIENCE LAB
29.22 ORIENT INDUSTRY
29.23 PHE
29.24 PJUR GROUP
29.25 SENSUOUS BEAUTY
29.26 SILK PARASOL
29.27 SKINS SEXUAL HEALTH
29.28 SLIQUID
29.29 STAYSAFE CONDOMS (ADVACARE PHARMA)
29.30 STRATA VARIOUS PRODUCT DESIGN
29.31 SUKI (OHMIBOD)
29.31.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
29.32 SUSTAIN NATURAL
29.33 THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY
29.34 TOPCO SALES
29.35 TRIGG LABORATORIES
29.36 UNIQUE CONDOMS INTERNATIONAL
29.37 VERU HEALTHCARE (THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY)
29.38 XR BRANDS
30 REPORT SUMMARY
30.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
30.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
31 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
31.1 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY REGION
31.2 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
31.3 US SEX TOYS MARKET
31.4 US CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
31.5 US CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
31.6 US CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
31.7 US SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
31.8 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
31.9 SOUTH
31.9.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
31.9.2 SEX TOYS MARKET
31.9.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
31.9.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
31.9.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
31.9.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
31.9.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
31.10 WEST
31.10.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
31.10.2 SEX TOYS MARKET
31.10.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
31.10.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
31.10.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
31.10.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
31.10.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
31.11 MIDWEST
31.11.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
31.11.2 SEX TOYS MARKET
31.11.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
31.11.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
31.11.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
31.11.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
31.11.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
31.12 NORTHEAST
31.12.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT
31.12.2 SEX TOYS MARKET
31.12.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER
31.12.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL
31.12.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER
31.12.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET
31.12.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER
32 APPENDIX
32.1 ABBREVIATIONS
