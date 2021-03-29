US Legalization on the Horizon as Lawmakers Bringing Cannabis Reforms to the Senate Floor

- FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - The drumbeat towards cannabis legalization is growing louder, as US lawmakers early in 2021 are signalling increasing openness to the market. In early February, multiple US Senators issued a joint statement announcing that marijuana reform bills would be merged as Congress moves toward some form of federal cannabis legalization. By mid-March, cannabis stocks surged after New York's Governor said his state was 'very close' on legalization. So far the momentum has impacted the share prices of several cannabis stocks of all sizes, including MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:MYMMF) (CSE:MYM), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO), and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED).

North of the border into Canada, MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:MYMMF) (CSE:MYM) has moved within one province of having nation-wide distribution across the country that legalized cannabis in October 2018.

Back in February, the cultivator, processor and distributor secured a supply agreement through its wholly-owned subsidiary Highland Growth Inc. with the Ontario Cannabis store, marking official entry into Canada's largest pot market.

"Entering the Ontario market is another key milestone for our Company," said Michael Wiener, CEO of MYM. "It is the largest and fastest growing market in Canada, and we are excited to finally be able to offer our craft, high THC cannabis to the many discerning consumers in the province."

Now after the recent additions of Ontario and the territory of Nunavut, Highland Grow products are now available in all Canadian provinces and territories, except for Quebec. However, MYM's other wholly-owned subsidiary, SublimeCulture Inc. is located and cultivates products from a state-of-the-art facility in Laval, Quebec.

"We've come a long way at MYM, and we are building incredible momentum," said Michael Wiener. "In the past week, we've announced the expansion of our distribution network into two new markets and, even before entering these markets, released profitable Q2 financial results in the midst of a global pandemic. [We] are well positioned to continue to build upon and accelerate our growth."

Established cultivators of premium cannabis in Canada like MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (MYMMF-MYM) are being sought after by larger partners foreseeing entry into the lucrative US market to the south.

"As global cannabis deregulation gains pace, led by the US, we have been approached by an increasing number of Big Tobacco, Big Pharma and leading FMCG companies, looking to invest in the Cannabis sector," said Tristan Gervais, Chrystal Capital's Head of Cannabis advisory at Europe's Cannabis Merchant Bank to CNBC.

The latest major partnership deal saw British American Tobacco pay approximately $175.81 million for a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI).

"Organigram has a proven track record of consumer-led innovation and developing high quality adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products, which are legally available in Canada," BAT said in a statement.

OrganiGram wasn't the first cannabis cultivator to sign a deal with a tobacco giant.

Back in 2018, Altria Group (makers of Marlboro cigarettes) bought a 45% stake in Canadian cannabis producers, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) for $2.4 billion.

As per the deal, Altria can earn up to a 55% stake in Cronos. More recently, Altria joined on with other major national corporations to launch a coalition with the purpose of influencing policy and to potentially shape the first federal cannabis regulations.

Among the other corporations in the coalition were major beer bottlers Molson Coors and Constellation Brands who signed partnership deals with HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO), and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) respectively, to produce CBD-infused beverages.

Constellation, which produces Corona and Modelo beers made big headlines when it signed a massive deal with Canopy Growth Corporation to produce the new beverage line, which they announced will begin selling online in the US under the name Quatreau sparking water.

"It kind of illustrates our playbook where we want to use insights gathered across North America," said Canopy CEO, David Klein. "We then use our innovation … to develop amazing products, we test them out in Canada for a bit of a test-and-learn process, and then we bring them to the U.S. with the help of Constellation's distribution as soon as we can."

The Quatreau launch followed shortly behind the first US CBD drink, launched by a joint venture named Truss CBD between HEXO Corp. and Molson Coors.

Under the brand name Veryvell, the Truss product launched first only in the state of Colorado, in both retail stores and online.

"Colorado has an established regulatory framework in place that covers the production, marketing, labeling and sale of CBD-infused products," said Truss USA general manager Jane Armstrong Hockman. "The joint venture will approach this opportunity in full alignment with our commitment to commercial responsibility, transparency and compliance."

Together, the companies had already gained experience by launching CBD drink products in Canada back in 2019, and within the regulated marijuana space in 2020. Truss Beverages in Canada currently sells five lines of THC-infused drinks, including a version of Veryvell.

At some point in the future, more consumer packaged goods such as these could become available, bringing a much wider range of SKUs to a public becoming increasingly more willing to try them.

Read more at: https://americannewsgroup.com/2021/03/15/marijuana-stocks-regain-momentum-after-being-memed-to-the-moon

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. American News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has previously been paid (in 2015) a fee for MYM Nutraceuticals , Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly but is not currently been paid for marketing since. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of MYM Nutraceuticals, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of MYM Nutraceuticals, Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ will not buy or sell shares of MYM Nutraceuticals, Inc. for a minimum of 72 hours from the publication date on this website March 11, 2021, but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of MYM Nutraceuticals, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611



SOURCE USA News Group