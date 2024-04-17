US Industrial Valve Market to Reach $11.02 Billion by 2029 - Gate Valves Leading the Market - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest focus insight research report shows that the US industrial valve market is growing at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2023-2029.

U.S. Industrial Valve Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

The US Industrial Valve Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $11.02 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.28 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

Cybersecurity takes center stage in the US industrial valves market as digital technologies become more integrated. Investments are actively made to secure valve systems against cyber threats to prevent unauthorized access and potential disruptions. Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are increasingly deployed to alert operators of potential security breaches, reflecting a broader commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure amidst digital transformation. The US market sees rising demand for customized and modular valve solutions, with companies like Emerson Electric leading the charge. End-users seek valves that can be tailored to specific operational requirements, offering flexibility in both design and functionality. This shift toward modular solutions facilitates easier integration, maintenance, and scalability, catering to diverse industry needs spanning manufacturing, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Gate Valves Leading the Market with $2.70 Billion Share by 2029

Gate valves are vital in the US industrial valves market, especially in applications requiring full and unobstructed flow. In the oil and gas sector, gate valves are indispensable for regulating the flow of crude oil and natural gas within pipelines.

Renowned for their robust construction, gate valves are highly favored in rigorous oil and gas industry conditions, particularly during refining processes where reliability is paramount for uninterrupted operations.

Challenges within the gate valve segment primarily revolve around enhancing efficiency and minimizing pressure drop. Market trends are marked by innovative design solutions aimed at tackling these challenges, focusing on enhancing overall system performance and reducing energy consumption. Ongoing advancements concentrate on materials and design improvements to ensure the durability and effectiveness of gate valves across diverse industrial environments. For instance, integrating corrosion-resistant materials in gate valves prolongs their lifespan, thereby reducing maintenance expenses in corrosive settings.

Key Developments

Parker's introduction of valves with integral O-LOK tube connections, specifically designed for hydrogen applications, reflects the industry's response to the increasing demand for safety-critical solutions. These valves enhance operational efficiency and safety in hydrogen-related processes with soft-seal leak-free design and vibration resistance. Market players should prioritize the development of specialized valves for emerging sectors such as hydrogen, thereby emphasizing safety and efficiency.

Emerson's integration of OPEN PLATFORM COMMUNICATIONS UNIFIED ARCHITECTURE (OPC UA) functionality in its AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve System represents a step toward improved interoperability and data accessibility. This development enhances the digital capabilities of pneumatic valve systems, aiding in better productivity and efficiency through integrating digital twins. Market participants should consider incorporating digital advancements in valve systems, focusing on interoperability and data utilization to meet evolving industry needs.

Segmentation & Forecast

PRODUCT TYPE (Revenue)

Ball

Butterfly

Globe

Gate

Check

Others

OPERATION (Revenue)

Manual

Automatic

Auto-Responsive

FUNCTION (Revenue)

On/Off

Control

SIZE (Revenue)

Below 1"

1"–6"

7"–24"

Above 24"

MOTION (Revenue)

Linear

Rotary

Others

END-USER (Revenue)

Oil & Gas, Energy

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors: Bray International, Crane, Emerson Electric, Flowserve, SLB, Baker Hughes, Danfoss, KITZ, SMC Corporation, and Velan

Other Prominent Vendors: Curtiss-Wright, Mueller, The Weir Group, Parker Hannifin, Honeywell International, Watts, Powell Valves, Richards Industrials, Forbes Marshall, Tylok, A-T Controls, White Knight Fluid Handling, KLINGER, Böhmer, Simtech, Anything Flows, Davis Valve, AVK Group, Walworth, LESER, Microfinish, Newmans Valve, Bonney Forge, Global Valve & Controls, Gemini Valve, Superlok, Gemco Valve, DEFINOX, Valcor Engineering, & Valves Only

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Q. How big is the U.S. industrial valve market?

Q. What is the growth rate of the U.S. industrial valve market?

Q. What are the trends in the U.S. industrial valve market?

Q. Who are the major players in the U.S. industrial valve market?

