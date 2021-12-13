US Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 56.09 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Americas data center colocation market report.

The US hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increasing interest was shown by hyperscale data center operators such as AWS, Apple, and Facebook to power their data center infrastructure with renewable energy sources and to operate carbon-neutral facilities by 2040.

Did you know? Support infrastructure vendors operating in the data center market such as Schneider Electric, Cisco, Vertiv Group, Caterpillar, Aecom, and others provided strong support for data center operators in the supply of infrastructure solutions during the pandemic irrespective of internal and external challenges faced.

Edge data centers are also being set up at unconventional locations by data center operators. In October 2020 , American Tower announced the American Tower Edge Data Center initiative, wherein it deployed six edge data centers in its cell towers in Colorado , Pittsburgh , Atlanta , Florida , and Texas .

, American Tower announced the American Tower Edge Data Center initiative, wherein it deployed six edge data centers in its cell towers in , , , , and . The rise in demand across industries has led data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. In December 2020 , COPT Data Center Solutions signed a deal with The Blackstone Fund for the acquisition of a 90% share in six data centers owned by COPT Data Center Solutions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 31 key IT infrastructure providers, 31 key support infrastructure vendors, 26 key construction contractors, 24 key data center investors, and 5 new entrants

US Hyperscale Data Center Market – Opportunities Assessment

The US hyperscale data center market is driven by the rapid growth in the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning which is driving investments from data center service providers. In terms of states, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oregon are home to over 50% of the total number of hyperscale data center facilities in the US. Virginia witnessed an investment of around USD 2.5 billion in hyperscale data center development in seven facilities. For instance, CloudHQ is investing in two data center facilities in Virginia, which are expected to be operational by Q4 2021. Moreover, Enterprises are adopting infrastructure configured or built to suit the application workloads handled by them. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography

South-Eastern US

Western US

South-Western US

Mid-Western US

North-Eastern US

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

