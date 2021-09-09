US Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 56.09 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this US hyperscale data center market report.

The US hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.30% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US is the largest hyperscale data center market globally and contributed to over 45% of the global investment in 2020. Digitalization initiatives such as cloud adoption, 5G deployment, adoption of IoT and big data across businesses, along with government initiatives, and renewable energy adoption will continue to grow hyperscale data center investments in the country. The US market witnessed significant investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple, as well as colocation service providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, and CyrusOne in 2020. Within the US, South-Eastern US is the investment hotspot, receiving over 35% of the overall hyperscale investments received in the US, followed by Western US. Illinois , California , Virginia , Nevada , Texas , and Arizona were the major markets for data center constructions in the US in 2020. Hyperscale operators in the US have taken several initiatives to develop green data centers for the reduction of their carbon footprint. For instance, Microsoft has announced to become carbon neutral by 2030, and has taken major actions in terms of sustainability. AWS has also planned to make its data centers carbon emission-free by 2040. To attract data center investments, many state and local governments have provisioned and offer investments and sales tax incentives, based on economic development, where incentives focused on effective data center operations, and renewable energy procurement are likely to increase over the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Feet) | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by IT Infrastructure | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Support Infrastructure | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 31 IT infrastructure providers, 31 support infrastructure providers, 26 construction contractors, 24 data center investors, and 5 new entrants

US Hyperscale Data Center Market – Segmentation

The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. Compared to branded vendors such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Cisco System, HPE, and Inspur, the procurement of ODM servers by hyperscale data center operators as well as other enterprises is skyrocketing on a YOY basis in the market.

UPS systems that are used in data centers supply AC to critical infrastructure during a power outage by using the current stored in batteries. UPS systems comprise components such as rectifiers to charge the battery and inverters to convert the current from DC to AC for the IT infrastructure.

A few Tier III facilities are also being developed with 2N redundancy for CRAC & CRAH units. The placement of cooling units other than CRAC & CRAH units depends on the facility design and is based on several parameters such as hotspots, circulation of cold and hot air, and implementation of hot/cold aisle containment.

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

US Hyperscale Data Center Market – Dynamics

The demand for data centers rose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This heightened access to Internet-related services, aided by nationwide lockdowns. Organizations across IT services, BFSI, hospitals, and education, initiated remote working for their employees. During COVID-19, even government agencies adopted cloud-based services, wherein confidential data of the state is stored securely. The education sector's dependence on online operations increased, where files such as projects, marks cards, and other documents are being shared on the institution's portal or mail. The need for video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet is at an all-time high, with most enterprises conducting meetings, interviews, and other day-to-day tasks through such online platforms. Owing to the increased adoption of digitalization, a significant amount of data was created. Hospitals were one of the major sources of data generation, where patient history and data on people with travel history from outside of the US were tracked.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Deployment of Microgrids in Hyperscale Data Centers

Innovative Data Center Technologies

5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

US Hyperscale Data Center Market – Geography

The South-Eastern US data center market attracted significant investments from enterprise and cloud service providers such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google in 2020. For instance, Facebook invested around USD 5.25 billion in South-Eastern US in 2020. Companies such as Google, Apple, and Core Scientific invested over USD 1.1 billion in the South-Eastern US market in 2020. AWS plans to invest over USD 200 million in the development of a data center in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region. In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale data center operators are among the largest customers for colocation service providers in the region. Facebook is planning to invest around USD 1 billion in its Henrico, Virginia data center campus that has recently been accounted for. Also, it plans to invest over USD 3 billion in its Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee data centers, to be live in H2 2021/2022. Google invested around USD 1.2 billion in its Alabama and South Carolina data center facilities, which opened in 2020. Microsoft is planning to construct its East US 3 Azure cloud region in Georgia.

US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography

South-Eastern US

Western US

South-Western US

Mid-Western US

North-Eastern US

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

AccelStor

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel Technologies

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

Micron Technology

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Samsung

Super Micro Computer

Synology

VIOLIN (Storcentric)

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cormant

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Nlyte Software

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Rittal

Toshiba

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group

Yanmar

ZincFive

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Balfour Beatty US

BlueScope Construction

Corgan

Clune Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Fluor Corporation

HDR Architecture

Holder Construction Group

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

JE Dunn Construction Group

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

Syska Hennessy Group

The Walsh Group

Turner Construction Company

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Aligned

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

Digital Realty

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Equinix

Facebook

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

GIGA Data Centers

Google

H5 Data Centers

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers (Ragingwire Data Centers)

Iron Mountain

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

Stack Infrastructure

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Cirrus Data Services

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

