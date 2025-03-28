US Healthcare Education Market worth US$61.44 billion by 2028 with 9.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Healthcare Education Market is expected to reach US$61.44 billion by 2028 from US$39.24 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the US healthcare education market is driven by the ongoing deficit of healthcare workers, particularly in specialty fields such as nursing, primary care, and geriatrics. To combat this deficit, organizations and institutions are making investments in technology-based learning tools, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) simulation, web-based courses, and mobile applications. These technologies offer flexible and accessible learning, enabling healthcare professionals to increase their competency regardless of location. Organizational requirements for organization-based regulation by institutions like the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) have also created demands for quality, competency-based, and interactive education programs.

By Based Universities & Academic Centres, Universities & Academic Centers are expected to dominate the US healthcare education market by providers segment as they educate and generate a highly skilled healthcare workforce. They offer accredited medical programs, residency training, and continuing education in accordance with regulatory standards. Their use of advanced technologies such as virtual simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), and telemedicine training supports learning. Moreover, hospital and research collaborations provide students with hands-on clinical experience, making them a first choice among future and experienced healthcare professionals in need of high-quality education and career advancement.

By Based on delivery mode, E-learning solutions register the fastest growth in the US healthcare education market because they are convenient, easy to use, and cost-effective. They allow healthcare professionals to access training and education materials at any time, supplementing their hectic lives without taking time away from clinical work. The virtual ability to learn is particularly beneficial for professionals in distant or underserved areas, providing high-quality medical education equally easily. In addition, advancements in virtual simulation, artificial intelligence, and interactive modules spark interest and assist in recall, and e-learning thus becomes a desirable choice in healthcare education.

By geography, the academic education segment accounts for the largest application share of the US healthcare education market due to strong presence of medical schools, universities, and schools of training that offer basic and higher healthcare education. Degree programs, residency training, and certification courses are offered by them, which always makes a steady pipeline of qualified healthcare professionals available. Incorporation of technology-based learning such as virtual simulation and AI makes education better quality and more accessible. Other mandatory requirements from the government for medical licenses and continued professional development further augment demand for scholarly education and it becomes the major segment of US healthcare education market.

The report profiles key players such as Stryker (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), symplr (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Study Coverage

The report details the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the US healthcare education market and forecasts the market till 2028. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US healthcare education market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

