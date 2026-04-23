US Federal Court Rules MEDDPICC is a Generic Term, Orders Cancellation of Trademark Registration

Decision in MEDDICC Ltd v. 01 Consulting LLC affirms MEDDPICC as an open sales methodology free for US industry-wide use.

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has ruled that MEDDPICC, the widely adopted B2B sales qualification methodology, is a generic term and cannot be owned as a trademark. On Tuesday 21st April, Chief Judge Wendy Beetlestone granted summary judgment in favour of MEDDICC Ltd and ordered the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cancel Registration No. 6,489,058, held by Darius Lahoutifard of 01 Consulting LLC, doing business as MEDDIC Academy.

US FEDERAL COURT RULES MEDDPICC IS A GENERIC TERM

The court found that Lahoutifard "was not involved in MEDDPICC's conception," yet "sixteen years after its genesis, he federally registered the term as his trademark." The court granted MEDDICC's motion for summary judgment in full on the trademark claims, dismissed every counterclaim brought by Lahoutifard with prejudice, and directed the USPTO to cancel the registration.

The ruling, issued in Civil Action No. 24-1836, establishes in US case law that MEDDPICC names a sales methodology rather than identifying a single producer of training services. The court found that sales professionals primarily understand MEDDPICC as a framework, coined in 2005 by former Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC) employees and built on the earlier MEDDIC acronym developed at PTC in the early 1990s.

"This is a decisive outcome for the global sales community," said Andy Whyte, Founder and CEO of MEDDICC Ltd and author of MEDDICC: The Ultimate Guide to Staying One Step Ahead in the Complex Sale. "MEDDPICC has always belonged to the community of sales professionals who built it, taught it, and used it to drive billions of dollars in revenue. The court has now confirmed what everyone in sales already knew."

What the court found

The court concluded that Lahoutifard's own public materials and his sworn deposition testimony repeatedly described MEDDPICC as a sales methodology. The court cited this as strong evidence that the term is generic.

The court also relied on expert testimony from John McMahon, a forty-year veteran of the enterprise sales industry who was directly involved in the development of both MEDDIC and MEDDPICC.

Lahoutifard's counterclaims for trademark infringement, counterfeiting, unfair competition under the Lanham Act, Pennsylvania common law trademark infringement, and violations of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law were dismissed with prejudice.

Background

MEDDICC Ltd, founded in 2020, aims to be the leading global authority on the MEDDPICC sales methodology. The company filed suit in 2024 after repeated trademark enforcement actions by Lahoutifard resulted in takedowns of LinkedIn posts, YouTube videos, and Amazon book listings, and temporary suspensions of social media accounts belonging to MEDDICC and its customers.

The court's opinion and order are publicly available on the docket of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Civil Action No. 24-1836.

About MEDDICC

Founded in 2020, MEDDICC modernizes the MEDDPICC qualification methodology for today's revenue teams. Through the MEDDICC Operating System, the company combines world-class training with software that embeds MEDDPICC directly into live deals, helping B2B teams move from theory to execution and improve deal quality, forecast confidence, and revenue performance.

Media contact: Jessica Walker | jessica@meddicc.com | meddicc.com

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