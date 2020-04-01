US Faces Biggest Healthcare Challenge -- And It's Not COVID-19

FN Media Group Presents NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, the world is focused on COVID-19, but the real challenge facing the healthcare industry may be something much less obvious: accessibility and affordable. Runaway prescription costs and access to quality healthcare are the predominant underlying issues of a system that likely will be severely tested by global COVID-19 pandemic.

While COVID-19 runs rampant worldwide, experts agree that science and technology will eventually find ways to deal with the ravaging disease. However, the pandemic has only exacerbated America's real healthcare challenge — affordable healthcare and prescription medicines. The only sensible solution may be to marshal the forces of innovation and technology to improve and expand healthcare services, streamline operating expenses, expedite deliveries and mitigate runaway costs. At the epicenter of a multibillion-dollar opportunity, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) (MEDS Profile) is delivering on a unique business strategy that makes healthcare and prescriptions more accessible, affordable and convenient, delineating Trxade in a fractured, inefficient industry. In testament to market opportunity, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has entered the space with its PillPack platform to simplify the prescription process for consumers. McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), one of the largest pharmaceutical providers in the United States, serves both public and private sectors. Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual health solutions to millions of patients around the world, allowing round-the-clock access to doctors. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) goes beyond the corner drugstore and plays a role in everything from care-management to cost-management systems, allowing quick responses to changing patient needs.

The United States spent $3.6 trillion on health in 2018 and ranks last in efficiency and patient outcomes

Affordability and access are primary drivers of dismal assessment

Technology and innovation provide sensible solutions

To view an infographic of this editorial, click here.

The Challenge

America offers some of the most advanced health services in the world, but access and affordability remain out of reach for a huge swath of the population. In fact, Gallup has identified healthcare as the number-one concern of this country for the last 18 consecutive years. Healthcare spending now accounts for about 18% of the nation's GDP, soaring to $3.6 trillion ($11,172 per person) in 2018.

Even with the most expensive healthcare system in the world, the United States still ranks last among industrialized nations in efficiency, equity and patient outcomes. High costs, difficulty accessing primary care and inefficient administration plague the U.S. healthcare system. However bleak this assessment may appear, private sector ingenuity and technological innovation can provide pathways to expand healthcare access and mitigate costs.

Technology and Transparency

Leveraging the nation's 24,000 independent pharmacies, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is delivering much-needed solutions to the healthcare dilemma. Trxade is rapidly building a platform of integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare services to facilitate price transparency and increased profit margins for both independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical product wholesalers.

Independent pharmacies make up over one-third of all pharmacies in the United States but lack buying power and technical ability to compete with the large chains. Identifying a unique opportunity, Trxade established strong business relationships with this group, delivering needed technology, consumers and cost savings. Trxade has created an ever-expanding, closed-loop system of wholesale and retail-drug purchasing, prescription delivery, telehealth and customer acquisition. Trxade attacks the inefficient value chain in the healthcare system, offering drug-price transparency, efficient purchasing and the delivery of drugs direct to independent pharmacists and consumers.

The Corner Pharmacy

Trxade's strategy starts with its web-based Trxade S2P purchasing platform, www.trxade.com. The platform facilitates transactions between independent pharmacists and drug distributors. The company's robust e-commerce technology platform delivers buyer/seller pricing algorithms, product availability and data-analytics features that reduce costs and simplify supply-chain transactions between independent pharmacies, drug distributors and manufacturers. Drug prices vary widely, and reimbursement is squeezing margins. This provides significant opportunity for the Trxade model of price visibility and profit optimization.

To be cost effective, independent pharmacies often operate with minimal staff and are unable to conduct real-time price checks. The Trxade S2P platform provides these pharmacies newfound ability to easily compare drug prices across myriad suppliers and select the best pricing. This ability allows independent pharmacies to better compete with the big chains, and community pharmacies are flocking to the system. Trxade already serves and transacts business with more than 40% of the nation's 24,000 independent pharmacies, facilitating over $10 million of drug purchases every month. Given the widespread acceptance, Trxade intends to capture the lion's share of the independent-pharmacist, drug-purchasing market.

Consumer Advantages

Trxade's DelivMeds is a consumer-centric app that empowers patients with choice in selecting a pharmacy that will provide the convenience of home delivery. Furthering the feedback loop, all orders are placed with locally owned independent pharmacies, the backbone of Trxade's unique business strategy. This free service mobile app offers same-day prescription delivery from local pharmacies and also provides mail order options, should the patient choose to utilize this service.

The system makes it easy to add and manage prescriptions and provides refill reminders in one easy-to-use portal. In addition to making access easier for the consumer, DelivMeds provides cost management and greater accessibility to medications while feeding customers to the local pharmacy.

Trxade's Bonum Health telehealth service digitally connects patients with board-certified medical providers for primary care services through its mobile app and website or by visiting a Bonum Health Hub. The company plans to roll out Men's Health, Advanced Dermatology and Behavioral Health in the coming months. Unlike other telehealth services, no insurance or long-term contracts are necessary to receive care.

One-time primary care visits are priced at only $55, and the company also offers low-priced monthly and annual memberships. Bonum is adding more provider specialties and expanding its telehealth services to supplemental offerings including hearing, dental and vision services.

Bonum Health also offers telehealth services to employers to provide health coverage to their employees without requiring health insurance. Bonum telehealth service is powered by Trxade's technology, which connects patients to independent pharmacies, further enhancing its mission and vision of fostering growth and success in this competitive big-chain landscape.

Expansion Through Innovation

As Trxade continues building a huge base of pharmacies and consumers, the company consistently adds valuable programs. The company's Trxade Exchange opens and widens the distribution channel for the corner pharmacy. A pharmacy can view products from manufacturers, buying groups and wholesalers on a continuous, real-time basis, identifying where the lowest price exists for each product at any given point in time. The Trxade Exchange has provided pharmacies a new competitive edge and is recognized for its ease of use in searching for hard-to-find generic pharmaceuticals at substantially reduced prices.

Trxade's RX Guru is an industry-leading, price-prediction model that integrates product-shortage insight into pharmacy-acquisition benchmarks to ascertain trends and pricing variances that result in significant purchasing opportunities. RX Guru affords members the opportunity to continuously benefit from real-price purchasing opportunities that are concealed from the rest of the industry.

Trxade also maintains the most comprehensive retail, specialty and acute-care pharmaceutical product-shortage database in the country. Other industry competitors often restrict their efforts to specialty and acute-care product shortages and narrowly research oral generic products. Trxade's advanced prediction tools help members source hard-to-find products at affordable costs in a timely and easy-to-search process.

Trxade identified and acted on a unique opportunity in a disjointed healthcare market. The company now delivers technology and services that have become indispensable to independent pharmacies and has helped make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the consumer. Trxade is establishing a new paradigm in healthcare as it continues to execute, adding more pharmacies and consumers, innovations, technology and services. Anyone with concerns about the healthcare dilemma should be heartened by Trxade's trajectory and realize that the market is kind to innovation and expansion.

Recognized Market Players

Once known as an online bookseller, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become the world's largest and most famous marketplace, providing a huge range of products. Amazon has developed streamlined, flexible ordering and delivery services that allow customers to find exactly what they want and have it delivered to their home, often within 24 hours. Recognizing opportunity, Amazon entered the pharma space with its PillPack platform to simplify the prescription process for consumers.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is known for supply-chain management in the pharmaceutical sector. The company delivers one-third of all pharmaceuticals in the United States; in real numbers, that means the company supplies more than 17,000 pharmacies. McKesson is also the primary pharmaceutical provider for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is improving healthcare access through a comprehensive, virtual-care solution serving both people and organizations. Its telemedicine system has provided millions of people around the world with consultations with doctors from a wide range of specialties. Its 92% success rate in resolving patients' problems demonstrates the potential of telemedicine to make healthcare accessible and effective.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has a range of assets to help patients get the most out of healthcare. The company's digital services, care management, walk-in clinics and even cost-management systems provide effective solutions throughout the healthcare chain. Able to respond quickly to emerging health trends, CVS has recently announced extra resources focused on patient access to tackle the rising challenge of COVID-19.

While the world focuses on solving the COVID-19 challenge, savvy companies that are addressing the high cost of prescriptions and access to quality healthcare are set to provide huge benefits in the healthcare sector.

For more information on Trxade Group, please visit Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

Related Links

http://www.networknewswire.com/



SOURCE NetworkNewsWire