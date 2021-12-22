US Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 101.45 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

- In the US data center market several innovations are available within servers from different operators. For instance, Facebook in May 2020 announced the next generation Sonora Pass server specification at the Open Compute Project (OCP).

- Tier IV facilities deploy 2N+1 cooling units, and facilities contribute to significant investments, with focused investment in efficient cooling systems. Data center build-out announcements from Apple, Facebook, and Google over the next few years will mark a significant boost to the market.

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2022−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US data center market witnessed over 110 new/expansion projects in 2021, with Western US dominating the market with an investment share of over 30%. The increased adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data, cloud computing, and increasing coverage of 5G will be major demand drivers in the forecast period.

Hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS are major investors in the US market and accounted for over 60% of the investment received in 2021. Colocation operators who invested in the US in 2021 included Digital Realty, Equinix, QTS Realty Trust, Switch, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others.

The US market also witnessed the entry of several new entrants, including Cirrus Data Services, DāSTOR, Novva, and Yondr, that are expected to add to the market growth in coming years. For instance, Yondr has acquired land in Loudoun and Prince William Counties, Virginia for data center development.

and Counties, for data center development. Many state and local governments, to attract data center investment, offer investment and sales tax incentives focused on effective data center operations and renewable energy procurement. Prince Edward County in Virginia has lowered the data center tax on the equipment used in data centers.

in has lowered the data center tax on the equipment used in data centers. Hyperscale and colocation operators are taking initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy in their operations. AWS has announced 11 renewable energy projects in the US, with the first set of solar projects in Arkansas , Mississippi , and Pennsylvania , and additional projects in Illinois , Kentucky , Indiana , and Ohio .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, facility type, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 10 key data center support infrastructure providers, 10 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, 23 other prominent critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 27 other prominent support infrastructure providers, 22 other prominent construction contractors, 29 other prominent data center investors, and 8 new entrants

US Data Center Market – Segmentation

Technologies such as the cloud, big data, and IoT are triggering the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The market for IT infrastructure is growing due to investments in hyperscale data centers in the US. The competitiveness in the business operating environment is increasing the use of big data analytics to drive business decisions. Industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, education, and heavy industries are increasingly adopting or building technologies to remain competitive and offer the best available service to end-users. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations to reduce carbon emissions in their facilities. Increasing power consumption by data centers in a specific location will also lead to higher electricity prices. Thereby, the increasing power capacity will propel the demand for data center power infrastructure throughout the forecast period.

US Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

US Data Center Market by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

US Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

US Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

US Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

US Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

US Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

US Data Center Market by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

US Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

US Data Center Market – Dynamics

In September 2021 , Wells Fargo bank announced its plans to migrate a large part of its workload to the cloud for which they selected Microsoft as the primary public cloud provider and Google as a secondary provider for additional business-critical public cloud services.

, Wells Fargo bank announced its plans to migrate a large part of its workload to the cloud for which they selected Microsoft as the primary public cloud provider and Google as a secondary provider for additional business-critical public cloud services. In November 2020 , the US Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency invested over USD 100 million on cloud services in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud environments.

, the US Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency invested over on cloud services in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud environments. Yondr was one of the new entrants in the market that acquired around 270 acres of land for its data center campus in Northern Virginia . The company is planning to build the first phase of 500 MW and is expected to be online by 2022.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Rack Power Density

5G Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployment

Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers

Sustainable Initiatives Increase Among the Data Center Operators

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

US Data Center Market by Geography

South-Eastern US

Western US

South-Western US

Mid-Western US

North-Eastern US

Vendors:

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Critical Infrastructure Providers

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pivot3

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

Silk (Kaminario)

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

VIOLIN

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Western Digital

Wistron Corporation

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

CallisonRTKL

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

Linesight

M+W Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Aligned

American Tower

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConnex

EdgePresence

Element Critical

Flexential

Fifteenfortyseven

GIGA Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Center

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Vapor IO

New Entrants

AUBix

Cirrus Data Services

DāSTOR

EdgeX Data Centers

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

