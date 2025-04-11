US Computer Vision in Healthcare Market worth US$11.53 billion by 2029 with 24.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Computer Vision in Healthcare Market is projected to reach US$11.53 billion by 2029 from US$3.93 billion in 2024, at a high CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. The market is expanding due to the rapid growth of medical imaging data, which requires efficient analysis methods. Computer vision improves diagnostics by automating processes and enhancing accuracy. The rising demand for AI-driven solutions provides healthcare providers with precise tools for diagnosis and treatment planning. In January 2025, the FDA published new draft guidance detailing guidelines for AI-enabled medical device submissions to encourage this expansion. The guidance seeks to expedite regulatory approvals and foster confidence in AI-driven healthcare solutions by addressing transparency, bias risk tactics, and whole product life cycle (TPLC) management. However, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of computer vision algorithms remains a challenge. As errors in complex medical imaging tasks can have serious consequences.

By Based on type, PC-based computer vision systems hold the largest share in the US computer vision in healthcare market due to their powerful, affordable, and dependable solutions for diagnostic centers and hospitals. With their ability to handle complex image analysis and deep learning applications, they seamlessly integrate into existing medical workflows. Data security is a high priority in the US, and these systems offer greater control over sensitive patient data, which ensures HIPAA compliance. As most hospitals already have PC-based systems installed, the process is seamless and streamlined. Additionally, their ability to function offline guarantees continuous operation, eliminating the chances of interruption caused by connectivity problems. Combined, these benefits make PC-based computer vision systems the preferred option for medical imaging and diagnostics.

By Based on segment, the patient activity monitoring and fall prevention segment is growing rapidly in the US healthcare market, driven by an aging population and a stronger focus on elderly care. Computer vision provides constant, non-intrusive monitoring to detect fall risks early and enable quick intervention. Wearable devices and smart sensors improve safety, support patient independence, and reduce strain on caregivers and healthcare providers. Caregility Corporation (US) rolled out AI-based fall risk alerting in August 2024 in its iObserver solution, using edge-based computer vision to monitor patient motion and notify caregivers in real-time. By processing data locally on telehealth devices, the system avoids cloud dependency, ensuring cost efficiency, scalability, and better data privacy. This innovation reflects the growing adoption of AI-driven monitoring solutions, making fall prevention more effective and expanding remote care options in hospitals and home settings.

By Based on application, The growth of predictive maintenance in the US computer vision healthcare market is driven by the increasing complexity of medical equipment, which needs continuous monitoring to prevent unexpected failures. Hospitals also must reduce expenses and optimize operations, which requires predictive maintenance to minimize downtime and maintenance expenses. The surge in IoT-equipped and networked medical devices increases predictive ability by allowing real-time data analysis and collection. Moreover, strict regulation and patient protection standards compel health facilities to deliver consistent equipment performance, further reinforcing the necessity of proactive maintenance. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have enhanced failure detection quality, further accelerating predictive maintenance for greater use within healthcare facilities. All these drives the fast-paced growth of predictive maintenance solutions across the industry.

The key players functioning in the US computer vision in healthcare market include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), AiCure (US), iCAD, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SenseTime (China), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Assert AI (India), Artisight (US), LookDeep Inc. (US), care.ai (US), CareView Communications (US), VirtuSense (US), Teton (Denmark), viso.ai (Switzerland), NANO-X IMAGING LTD. (Israel), Comofi Medtech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avidtechvision (India), Roboflow, Inc. (US), Optotune (US) and CureMetrix, Inc. (US).

