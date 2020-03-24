US Companies Airspan and Altiostar Announce Partnership to Commercialize 4G & 5G Open Virtualized RAN Network Solutions

The partnership is born out of real-world field experience and successful integration of thousands of sites in the world's first commercial Open cloud-scale web-based virtualized RAN network in Japan. Together the companies will enable network operators all over the world to take advantage of fully virtualized cloud native network architectures utilizing Altiostar's Open vRAN solution with Airspan's Open RAN GE platform. Open RAN architectures completely change the status quo for mobile network economics by reducing CapEx and OpEx costs up to 40%, according to a 2019 study conducted by Strategy Analytics.

The multi-vendor open architecture value proposition of a fully cloud native virtualized network will allow operators to select partners like Airspan and Altiostar that specialize in the bleeding edge of their respective fields at a level of granularity that was never before possible with one-stop-shop traditional RAN vendors. By creating this level of focus and removing vendor lock-in, Airspan and Altiostar are driving a paradigm shift in network features, innovation and economics that will translate to improved user experience at lower cost.

"Airspan has a proven ability to disrupt deployment strategies. Open RAN disaggregated network architectures for mobile networks provides us another opportunity to innovate the way networks are deployed and we are proud to partner with another visionary US company and disrupt monolithic large vendor lock-in." said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Airspan Networks.

"We are excited to bring our field-proven collaboration with a US innovator like Airspan to solve 4G and 5G network challenges through the introduction of cloud-scale into mobile networks, enhanced network intelligence and simplified network automation for rollouts for service providers. Together with Airspan, we are helping service providers reach their 4G and 5G deployment goals." said Thierry Maupile, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Product Management for Altiostar.

About Airspan:

Airspan is a US based multi-award winning 4G & 5G RAN vendor that supports cloud native open architectures and boasts close to one million cells deployed in the most cutting-edge tier 1 networks and vertical applications across the globe. With an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications.

Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. For information about forward-looking statements visit www.airspan.com/fls

About Altiostar:

Altiostar a US based company, provides 4G and 5G virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports a wide variety of solutions including macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954159/Airspan_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137109/Altiostar_Logo.jpg

For Media Enquiries:

Damiano Coletti,

+1-561-893-8670

mediarelations@airspan.com

SOURCE Airspan Networks; Altiostar