US Autoinjectors Market worth US$1.45 billion in 2030 with 14.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Autoinjectors Market is projected to expand to a value of US$1.45 billion in 2030 from US$0.65 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 14.2%. The autoinjector finished formulations market is projected to surge to a value of US$ 77.84 billion in 2030 from US$ 37.28 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the market in the US are adequate reimbursement policies, a rise in the number of regulatory approvals for autoinjectors, increasing demand for self-administration of biologics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, growing preference for patient-centric drug delivery solutions and shift towards prefilled autoinjectors for convenience and safety, along with strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers.

By Based on the therapy area, the autoinjectors market is divided into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, obesity, and other therapy areas. In 2023, the rheumatoid arthritis segment dominated the autoinjectors market, and the obesity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in US. The growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the availability of autoinjectors for the treatment of this condition are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The obesity segment is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to the launch of novel products and the rise in the adoption of autoinjectors for weight management.

Additionally, the increasing number of FDA approvals for autoinjectors in the US is expected to drive market expansion, ensuring wider availability of advanced drug delivery solutions for patients.

By Based on usage, the autoinjectors market is categorized into reusable and disposable autoinjectors. In 2023, the disposable segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the usage segment of the autoinjectors market in the US. The easy handling, compatible self-administration, and decreased risk of cross-contamination are driving the growth of the disposable autoinjectors market. Innovations in reusable autoinjectors, such as ergonomic designs, digital interfaces, and enhanced safety features, are contributing to the rising adoption of reusable autoinjectors in developing countries.

Furthermore, in the US, growing regulatory support and reimbursement policies for self-injection devices are expected to further accelerate the adoption of both disposable and reusable autoinjectors.

Autoinjectors market players for devices include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Phillips-Medisize (US), Halozyme, Inc. (US), Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), Kaleo, Inc. (US), Jabil, Inc. (US), Congruence Medical Solutions LLC (US). Some of the major market players for finished formulations covered in this chapter include Abbvie Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Amgen Inc. (US), and Jonhson & Jonhson Services Inc. (US).

Study Coverage

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the US autoinjectors market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players in US has been done to provide insights into their business overview, product portfolio, key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Autoinjectors market. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US autoinjectors market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

