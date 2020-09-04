US ARMY 2nd SFAB expands capability with new portable Intercom system from INVISIO

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Army 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) will add the new lightweight and portable Intercom system from INVISIO to their capabilities to enable instant deployment into any military or commercial passenger vehicle or platform. Following testing the SFAB has now placed an initial order for delivery in the second half of 2020. The order value does not exceed SEK 5 million.

INVISIO's Intercom system will provide the US Army 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade with seamless integration of all communication sources such as radios or devices, as well as a unique inter-team chat feature that allows operatives in vehicles to remain in constant coordination and uninterrupted contact during all kinds of operations. The newly developed Intercom system meets a variety of communication needs and increases user safety, operational capacity and bridges the gap between mounted and dismounted communication.

"INVISIO's innovative intercom system demonstrates that we can extend technology and capabilities to mobility platforms, while greatly reducing the size, weight, and cost of this type of equipment. We are very proud that the 2nd SFAB, operating under the most challenging conditions, has chosen our Intercom system," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The Intercom system - communication that enables and protects

The Intercom system is intended for use in ground vehicles, boats, rotary and fixed wing aircraft. The system enables inter-group communication, access to the vehicle's radio system, communication with the vehicle's driver, as well as usage of personal role radios when needed. INVISIO's intercom system forms a complete solution for communication in all operative environments, retaining situational awareness and ensuring unimpeded hearing protection for all users.

Security Force Assistance Brigade

US Security Force Assistance Brigade are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. SFAB soldiers are highly trained and help brigade combat teams to build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions. SFAB have been important INVISIO customers for several years.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials tech­nology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website - www.invisio.com.

