U.S. Anticipates Largest Adoption of Concealed Weapon Detection Systems in North America

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concealed weapon detection systems are implemented in various places in order to identify if any individual is carrying any weapon with themselves. The implementation becomes important when any region has seen a boost in crimes, infrastructure or population. Concealed weapon detection system demand accounted for 8% share of the global security screening market in 2022. Security screening and concealed weapon detection solutions allow the detection of hidden threats and contraband without any physical interaction between security personnel and the public. Rising terrorism threats necessitate the tightening of security at public places. As such, there has been a rise in demand for concealed weapon detection systems. A report from Future market Insights projected that the global concealed weapon detection systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 706.7 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,281.2 Mn by 2033. Demand for concealed weapon detection systems is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033. The report said: "Effective security screening & weapon detection at high footfall places such as courthouses, airports, museums, and prisons demand the use of high-efficiency sensing technologies. This demand for efficient security screening and weapon detection is driving companies to develop and integrate high-speed sensors into their security screening solutions. Technology developers are offering concealed weapon detection solutions integrated with three-dimensional holographic millimeter-wave imaging capabilities. Integration of technologies such as deep learning, high-definition videography, and sensing equipment will boost demand for concealed weapon detection devices over the forecast period."

Future market Insights continued: "Public concerns, such as school shootings, rioting and local rebellions, are likely to motivate end-users operating in public infrastructures like banks, shopping malls and educational institutes, to procure concealed weapon detection technologies. This will enable market players to enhance revenue generation, which will consequently boost the growth of the global concealed weapon detection market during the forecast period. The USA market anticipates the largest adoption of concealed weapon detection systems in North America and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2033)."

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) BREAKING NEWS: VSBLTY'S AI-DRIVEN WEAPONS DETECTION SOFTWARE IS FASTER & MORE RELIABLE WITH INTEL'S GPU FLEX 170 - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (Frankfurt: 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has changed its Vector™ Weapons Recognition product from CPU-only to Intel® CPU + Intel GPU compute power of the Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170. The result is a significant improvement in weapons detection by significantly reducing false positives.

VSBLTY's AI-driven software Vector provides early threat detection using enhanced facial recognition, and the ability to identify weapons, utilizing surveillance cameras to observe a wide area around protected sites.

A GPU (graphics processing unit) is a specialized processor that is particularly well suited for parallel computation, such as 3D graphics and AI algorithms. VSBLTY Vector is using the Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170 to run large complex AI-based computer vision weapons recognition algorithms providing high detection accuracy while simultaneously reducing false positives.

The Vector system can monitor in real time hundreds, even thousands, of cameras simultaneously over a wide area and can detect firearms at a distance. When the system detects a threat via facial recognition, or weapon recognition, it immediately contacts a 24/7 manned security operations center (SOC) where a trained officer does an instant threat assessment and then takes the appropriate actions. If a threat is confirmed, simultaneously both law enforcement and the security personnel at the protected site (e.g., school, hospital, shopping mall, house of worship, etc.) are immediately alerted so threat mitigation procedures can be implemented.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "The Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170 compute power enables our technology to be proactive and do its job quicker and with more accuracy. This improved accuracy will enable faster threat confirmations to call centers and permit first responders to act on threats in just seconds. I am very proud of our development team that continues to drive our technology to better serve our clients and ultimately to save lives."

The enhanced technology enables improved VSBLTY weapons recognition for multiple camera streams per GPU and multiple GPUs per system to provide safety and security for much larger areas.

VSBLTY's AI-driven technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. In real time, this allows for the immediate interpretation and optimization of actions based on "what and who the camera sees." CONTINUED… Read the full Press Release for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-vsby/

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced a major release of its NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform, offering new foundation applications and services for developers and industrial enterprises to optimize and enhance their 3D pipelines with the OpenUSD framework and generative AI.

The update to Omniverse, an OpenUSD-native software platform for connecting, describing and simulating across 3D tools and applications, accelerates the creation of virtual worlds and advanced workflows for industrial digitalization. Cesium, Convai, Move AI, SideFX Houdini and Wonder Dynamics are now connected to Omniverse via OpenUSD.

Key highlights from the platform update include advancements to Omniverse Kit — the engine for developing native OpenUSD applications and extensions — as well as to the NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face™ foundation app and spatial-computing capabilities.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Ericsson to utilize Intel's 18A process and manufacturing technology for Ericsson's future next-generation optimized 5G infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, Intel will manufacture custom 5G SoCs (system-on-chip) for Ericsson to create highly differentiated leadership products for future 5G infrastructure. Additionally, the companies will expand their collaboration to optimize 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost for Ericsson's Cloud RAN (radio access network) solutions to help communications service providers increase network capacity and energy efficiency while gaining greater flexibility and scalability.

Apple® Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended July 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent year over year.

"We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it."

"Our June quarter year-over-year business performance improved from the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "During the quarter, we generated very strong operating cash flow of $26 billion, returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), recently announced sample availability of the Micron CZ120 memory expansion modules to customers and partners. The Micron CZ120 modules come in 128GB and 256GB capacities in the E3.S 2T form factor, which uses PCIe® Gen5 x8 interface. Additionally, the CZ120 modules are capable of running up to 36GB/s memory read/write bandwidth and augment standard server systems when incremental memory capacity and bandwidth is required. The CZ120 modules use Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) standards and fully support the CXL 2.0 Type 3 standard. By leveraging a unique dual-channel memory architecture and Micron's high-volume production DRAM process, the Micron CZ120 delivers higher module capacity and increased bandwidth. Workloads that benefit from more memory capacity include AI training and inference models, SaaS applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and general-purpose compute workloads that run on a hypervisor on premise or in the cloud.

"Micron is advancing the adoption of CXL memory with this CZ120 sampling milestone to key customers," commented Siva Makineni, vice president of the Micron Advanced Memory Systems Group. "We have been developing and testing our CZ120 memory expansion modules utilizing both Intel and AMD platforms capable of supporting the CXL standard. Our product innovation coupled with our collaborative efforts with the CXL ecosystem will enable faster acceptance of this new standard, as we work collectively to meet the ever-growing demands of data centers and their memory-intensive workloads."

