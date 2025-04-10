US Ablation Technology Market worth US$3.87 billion by 2030 with 9.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Ablation Technology Market is projected to reach US$3.87 billion by 2030 from US$2.44 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The US ablation technology market is growing due to the advent of new technologies (such as PFA and temperature-cooled catheters), rising prevalence of key diseases (such as CVDs, neuralgia, etc.), continued growth in demand for minimally invasive and catheter-based procedures, and favourable reimbursement coverage for ablation procedures, among other factors.

By Based on segment, In the US, the pulsed field ablation market is poised to be the fastest growing technology segment owing to their superior safety profile (as compared to thermal ablation), rising prevalence of CVDs along with rising adoption of PFA in fibrillation treatment, and supportive regulations.

By Based on application, the US ablation technology market is segmented into CVDs, cancer, ophthalmology, pain management, OB/gyn, urology, orthopaedics, cosmetic/aesthetic, and other applications. Some key factors propelling the segment expansion are increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, adoption of novel ablation technologies such as PFA, and supportive reimbursement landscape.

Prominent players in the ablation technology market include Medtronic plc, Boston scientific, Johson & Johson, Abbott, Atricure, Angiodynamics, Conmed, among others.

Study Coverage

The report details the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the US ablation technology market and forecasts the market till 2030. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US ablation technology market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

