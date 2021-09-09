US$8 Billion Market for IoT Security Services on 4G and 5G Networks by 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech market advisory firm ABI Research forecasts that by 2026, IoT cellular connections will number more than more than 3 billion, with 4G LTE and LPWA networks bearing the brunt of these new connections and driving a US$8 billion market for IoT security services. The opportunity to deliver secure IoT communications on these networks will be key to the successful deployment of connected things on a global scale, and for the eventual transition to 5G New Radio (NR). As such, the security industry is amid significant new technology developments to provide secure cellular connectivity solutions to IoT stakeholders across the board.

With the emergence of new cellular standards such as NB-IoT, LTE-M and 5G MMTC, there is a dynamic opportunity to create new platform solutions focused on network security to enhance trust in IoT deployments. "Specifically, new target markets will emerge that will require dedicated point solutions and customized service offerings for communication service providers and enterprises directly. An expanded threat landscape, new standard-defined security protocols, and the potential for revenue generation through the sale of value-added security services all combine to drive a dynamic and highly competitive security market for cellular IoT protection," explains Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director at ABI Research.

Market demands for secure cellular IoT solutions are coming from automotive, asset management, smart cities, utilities, and energy as well as from payments and healthcare applications. The diversity of the demand means the vendor landscape is expanding considerably, with pure-play cybersecurity vendors and traditional technology providers throwing their hat in the ring alongside telco network equipment providers and network solution providers to offer secure IoT solutions to mobile network operators and enterprises in their respective markets. Companies at the fore of delivering such solutions include 1NCE, Allot, Ericsson, FirstPoint, Fortinet, G+D, IoTerop, Kudelski, Mobileum, Netscout, Nokia, Thales, Transatel, and ZTE.

"While LPWANs are still nascent, and 5G NR quite a few years from maturity, early understanding and integration of security is critical to developing trusted networks and will enable the creation of high-value revenue opportunities for the entire industry," Menting concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Secure IoT Cellular Connectivity (LPWAN & 5G) application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Digital Security research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

# # #

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.abiresearch.com



SOURCE ABI Research