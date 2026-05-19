UROVO Recognized as Android Enterprise Gold Partner by Google

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, UROVO, a global leader specializing in enterprise mobility solutions, officially earned Android Enterprise Gold Partner status. This distinguished achievement highlights UROVO's expertise and capability in delivering secure, reliable, and high-performance Android-based enterprise mobility solutions.

Android Enterprise Gold Partner status is one of Google's highest recognitions for partners demonstrating advanced expertise, product excellence, and performance in Android-based enterprise solutions.

Why It Matters: Delivering Real Value to Customers

For UROVO's existing and prospective customers, the Android Enterprise Gold Partner designation translates into a set of concrete and meaningful advantages:

Seamless Deployment:

UROVO's devices meet Google's requirements to support zero-touch enrollment, enabling automatic pre-configuration and enrollment into enterprise mobility management (EMM) platforms like SOTI. This enables faster time-to-operation, consistent policy application, and minimized downtime, allowing IT teams to deploy thousands of devices securely and efficiently.

Enhanced Security:

UROVO's enterprise mobility solutions are fully aligned with Android Enterprise security standards. Customers can benefit from:

Regular Android security patch updates to mitigate emerging vulnerabilities.

Defined update lifecycle commitments, ensuring long-term device reliability.

Support for enterprise-grade security frameworks (e.g., work profiles, device policy controls, and data separation).

Cutting-Edge Support:

As a gold partner, UROVO's expertise in deploying enterprise Android-based devices is recognized by Google. UROVO provides professional guidance and lifecycle support for large-scale deployments, ensuring both product performance and deployment practices meet rigorous enterprise standards.

A Commitment to Innovation

"Earning the Android Enterprise Gold Partner recognition highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality Android-based solutions for businesses," said Zhang Bo. "It reinforces our commitment to investing in our technology, our products, and our team to continue delivering world-class enterprise mobility solutions."

UROVO has consistently delivered high-performance Android-based devices and solutions for logistics, retail, and industrial operations. This recognition strengthens its dedication to providing reliable, future-ready Android-based solutions for enterprise clients globally.

About UROVO

Founded in 2002, UROVO is the world's leading industry application enabler, specializing in AI, Mobility, Barcode and RFID Technologies, Printers, and Payment Terminals. We provide cutting-edge digital solutions that drive smart transformation for clients across industries such as logistics, retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and transportation.

By integrating pioneering innovations into business processes, we enable our clients to meet their strategic goals with unmatched efficiency and precision, fostering sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: https://en.urovo.com/

Email: urovo@urovo.com