Urology Devices Market Worth $48.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urology Devices Market"

159 - Tables

44 - Figures

274 - Pages

Urology Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $34.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $48.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of urological diseases

In 2022, the instruments segment held the largest share of the urology devices market by product segment.

The urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories based on products. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the urology devices market in 2022. This segment covers the most commonly used products, such as dialysis devices, endoscopes, laser & lithotripsy devices, endovision & imaging systems, robotic systems, insufflators, endoscopy fluid management systems, urodynamic systems and other instruments. These products are commonly used in hospitals, dialysis centers and home care settings. As technologies continue to evolve, the efficiency and accuracy of these products contribute significantly to the urological procedures.

The kidney diseases segment held the largest share of the urology devices market by application segment in 2022.

The global urology devices market is differentiated into kidney diseases, urological cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, urinary stones and other applications. In 2022, the kidney diseases segment dominated the urology devices market. The urology devices market in kidney diseases is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the rising incidence of kidney diseases and chronic diseases. With a burgeoning global population, the need for urology devices has significantly increased due to the increased number of procedures required. Hospitals and dialysis centers are at the forefront of this surge, as they cater to routine medical care and handle emergencies.

The hospitals, ASCA & clinics segment held the largest share of the urology devices market by end-user segment in 2022.

The global urology devices market is differentiated into hospitals, ASCS & clinics, dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2022, the hospitals, ASCS & clinics segment dominated the urology devices market. The urology devices market in hospitals is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures related to urology care. The expanding network of healthcare institutions directly translates to a substantial market share, reflecting the pivotal role hospitals play in safeguarding patient well-being.

North America is the largest regional market for urology devices market.

The market for urology devices has been divided into five key geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America held the predominant portion of the urology devices market. This can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare facilities and substantial healthcare investments, which are pivotal in fueling the requirement for urology devices. Moreover, the projected rise in urological procedures is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market. As the demand for urological procedures rises, so does the need for precise urological devices to ensure successful and safe procedures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212

Urology Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising incidence of urological diseases

2. Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures

3. Rising focus on R&D and product launches

4. Growing number of hospitals and surgical centers

Restraints:

1. High degree of consolidation among key players

Opportunities:

1. Growing Potential growth opportunities in emerging economies

2. Technological advancements

Challenge:

1. Increasing number of product recalls by key players

2. Shortage of skilled urologists

Key Market Players of Urology Devices Industry:

The major players operating in urology devices market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Stryker Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Erbe Vision (Germany), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), ROCAMED (Germany), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Amniso International, Inc. (US), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (US), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Hunter Urology (UK), Ribbel International Ltd. (India).

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the urology devices market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and Middle East & Africa - 4%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=173062212

Urology Devices Market Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany ), announced FDA Clearance for the product Versi HD with GuideMe Software.

, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( ), announced FDA Clearance for the product Versi HD with GuideMe Software. In December 2022 , Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited ( China ) announced today that Boston Scientific will make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec, a Chinese medical technology company that offers solutions designed for a variety of interventional procedures.

, Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited ( ) announced today that Boston Scientific will make a partial offer to acquire a majority stake, up to a maximum of 65%, of shares of Acotec, a Chinese medical technology company that offers solutions designed for a variety of interventional procedures. In May 2022 , B. Braun SE ( Germany ) entered into a distribution agreement, and B. Braun surgery division Aesculap has strengthened its long-term partnership with True Digital Surgery, a Californian company that is an expert in robotically controlled 3D digital visualization.

, B. ( ) entered into a distribution agreement, and B. Braun surgery division Aesculap has strengthened its long-term partnership with True Digital Surgery, a Californian company that is an expert in robotically controlled 3D digital visualization. In April 2022 , Baxter International, Inc. (US) Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of ST Set used for renal replacement therapy (CRRT)

, Baxter International, Inc. (US) Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of ST Set used for renal replacement therapy (CRRT) In April 2021 , Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) announced an investment of USD 65 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art medical facility in Tucson, Arizona (US), which will serve as a final stage manufacturing and sterilization center to improve overall efficiency, customer service, and supply chain in the US.

Urology Devices Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall urology devices market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence of urological diseases, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising focus on R&D and product launches, growing number of hospitals and surgical centers), restraints (high degree of consolidation among key players), opportunities (potential growth opportunities in emerging economies, technological advancements) and challenges (increasing number of product recalls by key players, shortage of skilled urologists) influencing the growth of the urology devices market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the urology devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the urology devices market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urology devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany ), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany ), among others in the urology devices market strategies.

Related Reports:

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Catheters Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Urinary Catheters Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/urology-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/urology-devices.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg