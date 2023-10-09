Urology Devices Market size worth USD 58.46 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urology Devices Market Size By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Urology Devices Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

The Global Urology Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 34.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 58.46 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Urology Devices Market Report Unveils Key Insights: Technological Innovations and Rising Renal Disorders Drive Market Growth

In a comprehensive market research report released today, experts have analyzed the global Urology Devices Market, shedding light on crucial insights that shape the industry's landscape. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market definition, drivers, challenges, and key players, offering a comprehensive overview for industry stakeholders and investors.

Urology Devices Market Definition:

Urology devices encompass a range of medical equipment dedicated to diagnosing and treating surgical and medical conditions within the urinary tract systems. These devices play a pivotal role in managing chronic kidney conditions, including kidney stones, enlarged prostate, bladder cancer, and prostate cancer, enhancing patient care in clinics and hospitals.

Urology Devices Market Drivers:

The global urology devices market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by several key drivers. Escalating incidences of renal ailments such as chronic kidney disease and kidney failure have led to a surge in demand for dialysis equipment, including dialysate and hemodialysis devices.

Moreover, continuous innovations by manufacturers, coupled with increased research and development efforts, have resulted in technologically advanced urology devices. Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients further fuels market expansion.

Urology Devices Market Outlook:

Despite challenges related to certain urological devices, such as infections and high costs, the market is poised for substantial growth. Recent advancements promising superior visualization and durability are increasing the adoption rate of urology devices.

North America, in particular, stands as a frontrunner, with a dominant market share, driven by a high number of patients seeking treatment, key industry presence, and the rapid adoption of innovative urology technologies.

Urology Devices Market Key Players:

Several prominent players such as Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, C. R. Bard Inc., Dornier Medtech, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Karl Storz, Intuitive Surgical, Richard Wolf, and Olympus are contributing significantly to the global urology devices market.

These key players are at the forefront of innovation, driving the industry forward with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions. Their commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes solidifies their position in the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Urology Devices Market into Product, Application, End-User, And Geography.

Urology Devices Market, by Product Accessories Endoscopes Laser & Lithotripsy Devices Other Devices

Urology Devices Market, by Application Kidney Diseases Bladder Disorders Urolithiasis Others

Urology Devices Market, by End-user Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dialysis Centers Others

Urology Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



