Urine Analyzer Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2023 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Urine Analyzer Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increase in applications in pregnancy test, diagnosis of several chronic diseases, urinary tract disorders, diabetes, and kidney disease. Urine analyzer is a medical instrument used in clinics and hospitals for urine testing. The device is capable of detecting and quantifying numerous analysis including protein, bilirubin, red blood corpuscles, and glucose. Most devices come with strip readers, a kind of reflectance photometer that capable of processing hundred strips per hour.

Urine analysis is one of the commonly performed tests in clinics. They help in identifying chemical, physical, and microscopic characteristics of urine. The various parameters quantified or measured in urinalysis comprise (gross) naked-eye examination for smell and color as well as analysis for different cells and substances, and other properties like specific gravity.

The main factors driving the urine analyzer market include rise in number of kidney disorder cases that ultimately increase the demand for analyzers, growing awareness for advanced and efficient healthcare testing devices, rise in geriatric population, changing trend of replacing manual testing with automatic testing devices by clinicians, device features, such as portability and battery-operation, and growing healthcare industry. Furthermore, increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment in the developed economies is propelling the industry. However, significant cost of urine analyzer is restraining the domain growth.

Increasing adoption of automation in urine analysis device is trending in the urine analyzer industry. Nonetheless, increase in population, unexplored healthcare needs especially in underdeveloped and developing economies are few opportunities witnessed in the domain.

Dealing in all kinds of products ranging from lifestyle products to IoT smart devices, Xiaomi recently added health-tech sector equipment to its portfolio. The brand has lately started crowdfunding for advanced portable analyzer, known as 'HiPee Smart Health Wizard'. The device has been specially designed to quickly detect abnormalities in the patient's urine. The smart device costs 399 Yuan and focuses on eliminating the need for initial consultation to diagnose any other medical conditions. The device comes in eight various types of high accuracy sensors within its IPX7-certified water-resistant system, potential of detecting 14 different indicators in one single test. It can efficaciously detect kidney disorders, pregnancy, and other issues associated with the urinary tract, via information collected by the companion application. The companion application is connected to the Wi-Fi and is potential of displaying real-time health report. The app also alerts the user for any risk of disease after few tests.

Urine analyzer market key players include ARKRAY, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medical International Limited., Mindray, and 77 Elektronika Kft among others.

The 'Global Urine Analyzer Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of urine analyzer industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading urine analyzer producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for urine analyzer. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global urine analyzer market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Key Vendors

77 Elektronika Kft.



Beckman Coulter Inc.



Dae Kyoung Ind . Co., Ltd.

. Co., Ltd.

DIALAB GmbH



Mindray Medical International Limited



Roche Holding AG



Siemens Healthineers, Inc.



