Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market is Expected to Hit $964.91 Million by 2030, as per the report published by Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recently published report by Cognitive Market Research, the Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market is projected to reach $964.91 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030 . It has been observed that almost 40% of women in the U.S. develop a urinary tract infection (UTI) at some point in their lifetime which has resulted in increased demand of UTI testing. Similarly, increase in use of at-home UTI test and treatment kits is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key Findings during the study of the UTI Testing Industry:

The urinary tract infection affects various parts of the urinary tract, but the most common type is a bladder infection (cystitis)

In terms of test type, the urinalysis segment dominates the urinary tract infection testing market. This can be attributed to its application in detecting and managing a wide range of disorders, such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease, and diabetes

Women are more likely to get a UTI than men because women have shorter urethras than men, so bacteria have to travel a shorter distance to reach the bladder

Based on end-user, the hospitals sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period

North America dominates the UTI Testing market accounting for a share of approximately 34% due to the high prevalence of UTI among the population, especially in the U.S.

Some of the socioeconomic factors, such as the geriatric population, diabetic patients, poor perineal hygiene, and anatomic/functional urinary tract abnormalities, are responsible for the exponential growth of the UTI testing market

Snapshot:

Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Million) 600.9 CAGR (2023 to 2030) 6.7 % Key Infection Type Share Cystitis:36.4% Key Test Type Share Urinalysis:68.4% Key Test Kits Share Laboratory Test Kits:75.3% Key Gender Share Women:63.7% Key End-user Share Hospitals:44.7% Key Regional Share North America:34.1%

UTI Testing Market Growth and Trends

Demand for at-home UTI tests has increased owing to the high convenience of patients because of easy home use. Hence, Superdrug has launched an at-home UTI test and treatment kit after noticing a significant increase in demand for treatment. Scientists are also developing a new test that could diagnose some UTIs in 40 minutes.

Many other companies have invested in launching new UTI testing procedures that can be used as at-home UTI tests to provide fast and reliable results. For instance, Sysmex has recently introduced the UF-1500 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer. With the launch of this product Sysmex aims to deliver a wider range of solutions tailored to the customer's environment and standardize urine testing at small and medium-sized facilities. Moreover, the German diagnostics group Qiagen has aimed to capitalize on consumer confidence in-home testing. It has launched products that can detect infections on a daily basis without a visit to a surgery or hospital.

UTI is one of the most common infections globally, and diagnosing this common infection is not straightforward. This has driven the need for new technologies to improve patient care as well as to promote antibiotic stewardship. Emerging technologies, such as microfluidics, biosensors, real-time microscopy systems, and sequence-based diagnostics, are showing profitable potential in delivering rapid results. For instance, Healthy.io has launched a smartphone-based diagnostic for urinary tract infections available to women at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic so they do not have to visit the doctor.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Report Scope

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Infection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Cystitis

Urethritis

Pyelonephritis

Vaginitis

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Urinalysis

Urine Culture

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Test Kits Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Home Test Kits

Laboratory Test Kits

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Men

Women

Children

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

QIAGEN

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Acon Labs

Scanwell Health

Others

Research Methodology:

