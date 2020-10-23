Urinalysis Market Worth $2.19 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Pregnancy & Fertility Test, Dipstick, Reagent, Automatic, Semi-automatic, and POC Analyzer), Application (Pregnancy, Diabetes, Kidney Disease, UTI), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratory, Home Care) - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the urinalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach at $2.19 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5089

Urinalysis is used to detect and manage various urinary disorders, such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease, and diabetes. This tool can measure several urine substances, such as byproducts of normal and abnormal metabolism, cellular fragments, cells, and bacteria. The growing number of kidney diseases, diabetes, and urinary tract infections have led to increased adoption of urinalysis products. Also, increasing chronic diseases associated with the geriatric population has led to an increased need for regular heath checkups. Moreover, growing technological advancements, such as automation and integrated systems, help reduce the turn-around time of the test process and is further expected to propel the adoption of urinalysis products.

Urine Sediment Analysis Helpful During COVID Infection

The values of these urine parameters vary when comparing urine samples of normal patients with those of COVID-19 patients. This mainly happens as the coronavirus affects the kidney organ. Various studies were also carried out to gain knowledge regarding the changes in the parameters studied through urinalysis. For instance;

According to the Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine Journal in June 2020 , a study regarding urinalysis parameters was carried out for predicting the severity of COVID-19. The urine sediment analysis revealed the presence of erythrocytes and casts in nearly half of the patients.

, a study regarding urinalysis parameters was carried out for predicting the severity of COVID-19. The urine sediment analysis revealed the presence of erythrocytes and casts in nearly half of the patients. According to a study published in Intensive Care Medicine in June 2020 , researchers studied acute kidney injury in critically ill patients with COVID-19 using urinalysis. The sediment analysis of COVID-19 urine samples detected the presence of myoglobin casts or cellular debris casts, diffused erythrocyte aggregation, and obstruction in the lumen of glomerular, peritubular capillaries without platelets, red blood cell fragments, fibrin thrombi, or fibrinoid necrosis.

, researchers studied acute kidney injury in critically ill patients with COVID-19 using urinalysis. The sediment analysis of COVID-19 urine samples detected the presence of myoglobin casts or cellular debris casts, diffused erythrocyte aggregation, and obstruction in the lumen of glomerular, peritubular capillaries without platelets, red blood cell fragments, fibrin thrombi, or fibrinoid necrosis. According to an article published in Kidney360 in August 2020 , a study was carried out regarding urinary sediment analysis in acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19. A fair abundance of coarse granular casts and muddy brown granular casts was seen in 75% of the cases, whereas half of the specimens revealed the presence of waxy casts, and a smaller fraction contained renal tubular epithelial cell casts.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5089

It is also recommended that recovered COVID-19 patients who had an AKI should be seen regularly by a kidney doctor because their risk of developing chronic kidney disease is higher than others. COVID-19 patients who did not develop an AKI but who had blood or protein in their urine should be monitored since they are at increased risk of developing chronic- and end-stage kidney disease. Hence, COVID-19 has positively impacted the urinalysis market.

The urinalysis market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by product, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

On the basis of product, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2020. Frequent use of various consumable products, inexpensive nature of consumables, and ready availability of various types of consumables are some of the factors supporting the dominance of the segment.

Quick Buy – Urinalysis Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=390&vformat=1157

Based on application, the disease screening segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2020. The growing incidences of diseases, such as kidney diseases, bladder cancer cases, diabetes, and urinary tract infections, have increased urine analysis tests to detect the disease early stages and plan therapy to treat diseases effectively. Apart from this, the growing focus on routine check-ups by physicians is expected to support the largest share of this segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2020. Hospitals and clinics are widely present in both rural and rural areas and are therefore, easily approachable by patients. The growing number of regular health check-ups and the efficient infrastructure of hospitals and clinics with advanced instruments contribute to segment growth.

Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global urinalysis market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Higher awareness level regarding general health check to prevent chronic diseases among people, growing installations of automated devices in the large hospitals and laboratories, rising focus on miniaturization of diagnostic devices, and high healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors accelerating the urinalysis market in the North America region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, financials, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past five years (2016–2020). The urinalysis market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, agreements, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players operating in the global urinalysis market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), ARKRAY, Inc (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), and 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/urinalysis-market-5089/

Scope of the Report:

Urinalysis Market, by Product

Consumables

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests



Dipstick



Other Consumables

Instruments

Automated Urine Analyzers



Biochemical Urine Analyzers



Sediment Urine Analyzers



Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers



Integrated Urine Analyzers



Point-of-care Analyzers

Urinalysis Market, by Application

Disease Screening

Urinary Tract Infections



Kidney Diseases



Diabetes



Other Diseases

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Urinalysis Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Urinalysis Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5089

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-diagnostic-reagents-market-5110/

Latin America in Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Oncology, Diabetes), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab) - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/latin-america-in-vitro-diagnostics-IVD-market-5105/

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Assay, Analyzer, Software, Services), Technology (RT-qPCR, INAAT), Application (Respiratory Diseases, Hospital Acquired Infections, STD), and End User - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market-5081/

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Test (Glucose, Cardiac, HbA1c, HIV, STD, HCV, Pregnancy, Cancer, Hematology), Platform (Immunoassay, Microfluidics, MDx), Mode (Prescription, OTC), End User (Hospital, At Home, OPD) – Global Forecast To 2024"

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/point-of-care-diagnostics-poc-market/

IVD Market by Product (Reagent, Instruments, Software, Service), Technique [Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry (Lipids, Renal, Thyroid), PCR], Application (Hematology, Diabetes, Nephrology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, POC) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/urinalysis-market-2027/435

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd