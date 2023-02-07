Urgent request by Alliance Advisors for Bondholders of Bell Groups defaulted Bonds to come forward

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Trustee, Alliance Advisors seeks to identify holders of the following bonds:

Bell Group bond: 11% due 1995 - CH0005575151 Bell Group bond: 10% due 1997 - XS0000001247 Bell Group N.V.: 5% due 1997 - GB0040901711

In an effort to ensure that all bondholders are aware of their rights and obligations and monies potentially due to them, Alliance Advisors is requesting that all bondholders provide their contact information, including name, mailing address, and email address to details below.

Bondholders who have already provided their contact information do not need to take any further action. Bondholders who have not previously provided their contact information are encouraged to do so promptly in order to ensure that they receive all future communications from the Company.

If you are a bondholder or believe you are and have any questions, please contact Alliance Advisors using the following methods:

Telephone: US +1 866 584 0573

UK +44 203 885 7481

AU +61 2 9158 3290

Email: BellGroup@allianceadvisors.com

