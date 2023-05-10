Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach $23.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 32.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global urgent care apps market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for patient centric services, and the advancement in software technology and increase in number of smartphone users.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Urgent Care Apps Market By Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-Hospital Communication Apps And Post-Hospital Apps), By Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global Urgent Care Apps Market valued for $1.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global urgent care apps market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for patient centric services, and the advancement in software technology and increase in number of smartphone users. However, the problem related to the mobile network connectivity restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of key software developers, an increase in adoption of urgent care apps and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $23.5 billion CAGR 32.5 % No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Product, Clinical Area, and Region. Drivers An increase in demand for patient centric services The advancements in mobile software technology. Opportunities A rise in the number of key software developers An increase in adoption of urgent care apps Restraints Lack of network connectivity in developing nations

Impact of Covid-19 on Urgent Care Apps Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global urgent care apps market, owing to the increase in adoption of online and virtual services.

The government and non-government organizations have focused on virtual healthcare services.

The In-hospital Communication Apps segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the product, the In-hospital communication apps segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global urgent care apps market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in adoption of in-hospital communication apps by healthcare organizations is the major factor that propels the growth of In-hospital communication apps segment across the globe. However, the Emergency Care Triage Apps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.0% from 2023 to 2032. Emergency Care Triage Apps segment are notably adopted in the U.S., Canada, and Western European countries. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China offer promising opportunities for the plants segment market.

The Stroke segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on clinical area, the Stroke segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global urgent care apps market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the trauma segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the number of trauma incidences.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global urgent care apps market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of patient centric services contributes to the growth of the urgent care apps market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 34.3% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in awareness about patient centric services, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the urgent care apps market.

Leading Market Players:

AlayaCare

Allm Inc

Argusoft

Brave Care Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Teladoc Health, Inc.

TigerConnect

Zocdoc Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global urgent care apps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

