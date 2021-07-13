Urea Market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2031: PMR

Demand for industrial-grade urea is also increasing to reduce the emission of nitrous oxide (NOx) gases from diesel, dual-fuel, and lean-burn natural gas engines. There is a growing demand for nutrient-rich NPK fertilizers, which is also boosting the demand for urea globally.

Key Takeaways from Market study

Demand for urea is increasing due to rising use of fertilizers across the world to increase per hectare production capacity of land to cater to rising demand for food and other agricultural-based products.

Countries such as India , Brazil , Indonesia , and Mexico are the fastest-growing markets, expanding at a healthy CAGR owing to the high production of agricultural-based products in these countries.

, , , and are the fastest-growing markets, expanding at a healthy CAGR owing to the high production of agricultural-based products in these countries. China is one of the most lucrative markets for manufacturers owing to vast population and manufacturer-friendly governmental regulations.

is one of the most lucrative markets for manufacturers owing to vast population and manufacturer-friendly governmental regulations. Various environmental regulations imposed on the use of solid urea due to emission of gaseous ammonia that can be dangerous for the environment as well as human health is a longstanding challenge for manufacturers to overcome.

Demand for industrial-grade urea is also increasing from the automobile sector owing to the use of urea in selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) processes, which are used to reduce the emission of harmful gasses from automobile engines.

"Demand for urea is highest from the fertilizer segment across regions, and will remain so in future," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

The global urea market has been identified as a significantly fragmented space, with large manufacturers occupying a major section of the overall industry. Tier-1 manufacturers account for highest market share.

Some of the leading players included in the report are Euro Chem, BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corporation, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OST chem, Yara International ASA, Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, SABIC, PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (PUSRI), PT Pupuk Kujang, and PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, who are anticipated to create a tough competitive environment at the global level.

Conclusion

The global urea market is witnessing significant growth due to factors such as growth in population, urbanization, rising demand for food products, and rise in need to increase per hectare yield of land. However, factors such as environmental regulations imposed due to the emission of ammonia gas from ammonium-based fertilizers such as urea are hindering market growth to some extent.

Declining natural gas prices are leading to increasing profitability margins, due to which, more private players are increasing their urea production capacities globally.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm has published a market research report on the industrial explosives market that contains global industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, end use and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

