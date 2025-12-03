UrbanGeekz Partners with British-Nigerian Inventor to Spotlight Patented Modular Handbag System

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital news platform UrbanGeekz has teamed up with a visionary British-Nigerian designer to showcase his ingenious patented handbag invention.

Shina Xifregas, the brains behind LVCY PEARL, has created a pioneering modular handbag collection. His patented Building Bags® system allows users to assemble multiple fully functional clutch handbags into a single personalized piece with a seamless, merged compartment. The components can be swapped out in minutes, offering unmatched flexibility in size, style, and design.

Inventor-Designer Shina Xifregas, founder of LVCY PEARL

"Most handbags give you one shape, one look, and one purpose," said LVCY PEARL founder Xifregas. "Whereas what I'm bringing to the market is a bag that, in effect, can have its size and look change repeatedly." Each component bag is fully functional on its own, enabling users to carry them separately or combined as needed.

The Handbag Reinvented

The modular system is currently in the final days of a Kickstarter campaign launched by Xifregas to support early production and manufacturing.

In addition, Xifregas holds patent rights for LVCY PEARL in several key consumer markets, including the UK, Italy, France, and China. This gives him exclusivity to the invention in the respective countries, underscoring just how novel this approach is within the fashion industry.

Xifregas asserts that "it's the first time in the world that someone has worked out a way to turn a variety of standalone handbags into a single bag, which you can take advantage of when you need a bigger bag."

"Our goal is to shine a light on bold ideas and the talented founders driving them forward," said UrbanGeekz founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye. "This invention introduces a new way of thinking about design, fashion, and engineering. We're excited to help bring this story to wider audiences."

The collaboration combines UrbanGeekz's reach with LVCY PEARL's inventive direction. Together, both partners are focused on sharing the story in a way that reaches and resonates with a diverse global audience.

Reimagining the Handbag Shopping Experience

Looking ahead, Xifregas envisions a Pandora-style retail experience where consumers select components to assemble personalized bags, either online or in physical stores — creating a highly customized shopping journey.

"The world loves how Pandora delivers personalized jewelry at scale," he said. "Our Building Bags System offers a similar approach for handbags. Just as Pandora charms create a deeply personal narrative, LVCY PEARL empowers women to curate a handbag that evolves with her — an ever-shifting expression of style, creativity, and individuality.

Building on this concept, he added, "We plan to sell personalized handbags en masse — the same way Pandora sells jewelry en masse. Our patented system is designed for that level of scalability and customer engagement. It transforms incremental updates into exponential functional utility."

Building a Patented Product Ecosystem

Beyond the initial system, Xifregas is building a broader IP-driven product ecosystem. His first modular system is fully patented, with another signature handbag hardware item patent-pending. Additional projects include a second bag line and a patent-worthy apparel concept designed to integrate seamlessly with his handbags.

Together, these innovations form a scalable, IP-protected fashion-engineering ecosystem with significant commercial potential.

Cultural Fusion and Reimagined Functionality

Like many inventors, Xifregas spent years perfecting his innovation. His inventor mindset and passion for container design have shaped LVCY PEARL's originality, fueled by years of prototyping, critical thinking, and iterative refinement.

"I just have this weird interest in containers and in particular bags, because as you can imagine, of all the thousands of types of containers in the world, the most beautiful ones are bags."

Xifregas's global sensibility has shaped his brand's eclectic, Japanese-inspired aesthetic. Born and raised in the UK, he spent his formative years in West London before moving to Nigeria at age eight. He later returned to Britain in his early twenties. After earning a joint degree in Business and Japanese at Cardiff University, Xifregas spent seven years living in Japan to fully immerse himself in the language and culture.

Now settled in Bristol, in England's southwest region, he reflected: "What attracted me to Japan in the first place was kanji. To me, every Japanese kanji looks like an abstract piece of art." LVCY PEARL features two logos — one in English and one in Japanese — a nod to the brand's blend of East Asian influence and contemporary design.

Countdown to the Kickstarter Deadline

Xifregas recently launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that now has only days remaining under the platform's all-or-nothing model. Funds raised will support production and manufacturing.

Backers can choose from standalone bags or multi-piece 4-in-1 and 9-in-1 sets, each providing numerous configuration options. The campaign includes limited early-bird pricing and special perks for supporters who want to be among the first to own this patented system.

By backing the campaign, supporters aren't just purchasing an innovative modular handbag—they're helping introduce a new product category created by a visionary founder pushing design and engineering forward in ways the industry hasn't seen before.

Xifregas's determination is unmistakable. He is steadfastly committed to commercializing his innovation and making a lasting mark in the fashion industry. "I believe that the value proposition and the commercial potential of this product are so strong that eventually, when it gets to market, and it starts selling really well, all my hard work will pay off."

Interested in backing this Kickstarter Campaign? Pledge here.

About UrbanGeekz

UrbanGeekz is an African American, Latinx, and multicultural digital news platform focused on technology, business, science, and entrepreneurship. The groundbreaking videocentric multimedia platform covers tech, startups, and business. Its mission is to make tech 'cool' and accessible while highlighting innovative careers and STEM-related fields as exciting and rewarding paths, especially for women and underrepresented groups.

About LVCY PEARL

LVCY PEARL is a UK-based brand pioneering modular design in fashion. Built around its patented Building Bags® system, the company creates handbags that can expand, merge, and transform to adapt to the needs of modern consumers. LVCY PEARL blends innovation, craftsmanship, and personalization to reimagine what a handbag can do.

