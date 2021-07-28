Urban Greenhouses to Provide Food for Citizens & Contribute to Urban Environmental, Social & Economic Sustainability

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts and visionaries agree that urban farming will have a great impact on the future of food. Urban Agriculture (UA) is defined as the growing, processing and distribution of food taking place in and around the city. These operations are meant to not only provide food for citizens but also to contribute to urban environmental, social and economic sustainability. All in all, UA has the potential to reshape and renew our cities by breaking through the rural-urban dichotomy and by bridging urban dwellers to local food systems. In fact, there presently are vertical salad farms in San Francisco, microgreens grown in Manhattan warehouses and rooftops and shipping containers sprouting strawberries and mushrooms in Paris and Japan. The last few years have seen an explosion of indoor urban farms throughout the globe, with the concept of producing, well, produce in the middle of the urban jungle — capturing the attention of everyone from foodies to food journalists to investors. According to GreenBiz.com, the market for indoor urban farms was valued at $2.3 billion in 2018, with investment in the sector reaching more than $400 million, up from just $60 million just three years earlier. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP), DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).

GreenBiz.com said: "As more people flock to cities, urban farms purport to alleviate some major issues plaguing our food systems: reducing transportation miles; decreasing water use; and producing higher yields on smaller parcels of land… There is value — both nutritional and educational — in providing food sources in the urban center. Exposing urban-dwellers to the process of growing food emphasizes that vegetables don't originate at the grocery store and helps connect people to the food system and its role in creating a healthy planet. There is value — both nutritional and educational — in providing food sources in the urban center. Exposing urban-dwellers to the process of growing food emphasizes that vegetables don't originate at the grocery store and helps connect people to the food system and its role in creating a healthy planet. But to truly make an impact on feeding the world, the fruits of urban farms need to be accessible to a much broader demographic. As costs come down and technology improves, they have a role in augmenting fresh food without expensive transport costs."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Use Its Solar Green Houses Utilizing Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Micro Grids In Urban Areas - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is launching its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.

CEO James DiPrima stated: "We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies. Our Solar Greenhouses take under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce.

He continued: "Roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight. "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

He concluded: ""We are dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through our innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, Green Stream is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space." CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/

