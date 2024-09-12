Urban Air Mobility Market worth $41.5 billion in 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251142860

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urban Air Mobility Market"

466 – Tables

71 – Figures

409 – Pages

Urban Air Mobility Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.6 billion Estimated Value by 2035 $ 41.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2035 Forecast Period 2024–2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By solution, mobility type, platform architecture, range, mode of operation, end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity concerns Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for shorter travel time and efficient transportation Key Market Drivers Rise in urban congestion

By solution, the platform segment is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

By solution, the platform segment is expected to hold the larger market share across the forecast period. The platform segment is expected to do this because of its significance in UAM systems, including all key technologies like eVTOL aircraft and related systems. Because these technologies are improving daily and many companies are entering the market, the requirement for advanced platforms is increasing. In the initial years of the development of UAM, much emphasis will be laid on the development and deployment of these enabling core technologies, which are critical for the launch of UAM services. This focus places them larger market share during the forecast period than infrastructure.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to grow the most during the forecast period.

The segment of the autonomous system is anticipated to surge in the forecast period, as rapid development has been noted in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technology that upsurges its capability and safety. These technological improvements thus provide higher viability and efficiency in autonomous flight. Autonomous systems also reduce operations costs because there is no requirement for retaining pilots on board, thus reducing labor costs and operational simplification. Therefore, the capability of UTM to handle multiple flights with a minimum of human intervention supports scalability and prepares this capability for high demand in Urban Air mobility.

By end users, Ride Sharing Companies are projected to lead during the forecast period.

Ride-sharing companies are expected to be the leaders in the UAM market, as it is where demand for quick, easy urban transportation will be met. UAM presents a new interface: fast, straight aerial routes smoothly embedded into companies' core services. Their pre-established platforms, great customer bases, and experience with operations- especially in the management of on-demand services- make for a good platform where integration of the UAM solution can be affected. The already-standing infrastructure will enable these ride-sharing firms to scale and deploy air taxi services quickly by tapping into existing resources and networks by using proven capabilities of adaptability and innovation that have been expressed in the transportation sector. Also, experience in the Regulatory Environments and Building Customer Trust will be a basis for the adoption and acceptance of UAM; thus, having leading positions on the front line for leading the new market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=251142860

North America holds the highest growth rate in the region for the Urban Air Mobility market.

Among the UAM markets, North America stands apart with its vast venture capital and private investments in technology and infrastructure. Because of this, the development and deployment of UAM industry solutions are going very rapidly. The development of necessary infrastructures like vertiports and charging stations is going fast, especially in major US cities and metropolitan areas, forming a strong backbone to support and scale up UAM services in this region. This dire need for options for more efficient transportation is greatly brought about by the high levels of congestion in these urban centers. UAM tends to meet this demand through aerial routes that are faster and more direct than any ground route will ever be, and which could eventually help alleviate road congestion-which makes the prospect quite promising for urban mobility. All these factors combined, along with a strong investment environment and continuous infrastructural development, make North America one of the front runners in the UAM market, with a high growth rate and considerable market share.

Urban Air Mobility Companies Lilium Aviation Gmbh (Germany), Archer Aviation Inc. (US), Eve Holdings, Inc. (Brazil), Airbus (France), and Ehang (China) are key players offering solutions applicable to and are keen on addressing key factors to reduce the urban congestion across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=251142860

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Commercial Electric Aircraft Market Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (<200 Km, 200-500 Km, >500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Mode of Operation, Application, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Aircraft Market Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing), Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), System, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/urban-air-mobility-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/urban-air-mobility.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg