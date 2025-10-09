Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach US$ 54.03 billion by 2032 at 35.2% CAGR Driven by Rising Urban Congestion | by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The urban air mobility market was valued at approximately US$ 4.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach an impressive US$ 54.03 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2%. This rapid expansion is primarily driven by significant technological advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology, which promise cleaner, more efficient urban transport solutions.

Investment in key infrastructure such as vertiports, charging stations, and air traffic management systems is accelerating worldwide, enabling the effective deployment of UAM services at scale. Additionally, the integration of autonomous systems into urban air mobility platforms enhances operational efficiency and safety, further increasing market appeal.

Rise in urban congestion is among the top factors that drive the adoption of UAM

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) addresses city congestion by using VTOL aircraft and airspace to bypass crowded roads. By enabling point-to-point travel via rooftops and vertiports, UAM reduces ground travel times, increases flexibility, and expands access to underserved urban areas, helping cities create more efficient, multimodal transport systems.

Among solution types, the infrastructure segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the urban air mobility market from 2024 to 2035

The urban air mobility infrastructure segment is poised for rapid growth through 2035 as cities and service providers invest heavily in essential infrastructure components such as vertiports, charging stations, and advanced air traffic management systems. These investments are vital to support the safe, efficient, and scalable integration of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) into existing transportation networks. As government regulations mature and standardize, infrastructure development will play a key role in ensuring compliance, safety, and operational reliability.

Based on mobility type, the air taxi segment is projected to dominate the urban air mobility market in 2024

Air taxis led the market in 2023 by offering fast, direct city travel and avoiding road traffic. Advances in eVTOL aircraft are making air taxis increasingly practical, affordable, and sustainable, boosting their growth prospects. These aircraft operate quietly and efficiently, requiring minimal infrastructure compared to traditional airports. Additionally, growing environmental concerns and urban congestion have driven both public and private sectors to invest heavily in this technology. The convenience and reduced travel times provided by air taxis are expected to transform urban mobility and reshape city transportation landscapes significantly.

North America to Dominate Urban Air Mobility Market Driven by FAA Support and Strong eVTOL Ecosystem

North America is leading the UAM market, driven by advanced technology, supportive FAA regulations, major eVTOL players, and strong public-private investment in infrastructure. High urban congestion and rapid adoption in the U.S. are fueling over 32% projected growth, positioning the region at the forefront of air mobility innovation.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Urban Air Mobility Market with 35% CAGR by 2032

The Asia Pacific UAM market is projected to grow fastest at 35% CAGR through 2032, driven by government investments, partnerships, and expanding infrastructure. India and China lead due to congestion and supportive policies, while Japan's growing market and innovations position it as a key hub in the region.

Europe Strengthens Position in Urban Air Mobility Market with Strong eVTOL Innovation and Government Support

The urban air mobility market in Europe held a significant revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow notably in the coming years. Key players like Lilium GmbH and Volocopter GmbH are driving technological advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, enhancing market prospects. The UK market is set for strong growth supported by government funding for research, development, and infrastructure. Germany is also projected to grow steadily, fueled by investments in air mobility and increasing demand for faster intracity transport. Overall, Europe is becoming a major hub for urban air mobility innovation and adoption.

Government Investments and E-Commerce Growth Propel Urban Air Mobility Market in the Middle East and Africa

Governments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are actively investing in UAM infrastructure, driving regional market growth. The rise of e-commerce and demand for fast delivery of time-sensitive goods further boost market expansion. Saudi Arabia holds a considerable revenue share due to its substantial government investments in air taxi infrastructure. These efforts position MEA as a rapidly growing market in urban air mobility globally.

Urban Air Mobility Market Major Players

The major global players in the market include Airbus, Lilium GmbH, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Eve Holding, Inc., Vertical Aerospace, Textron Inc., Joby Aero, Inc., Embraer Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Archer Aviation Inc.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2024, Lilium GmbH partnered with Bao'an District, China, to support eVTOL operations in the Greater Bay Area and plans to expand regionally. In the same month, Guangzhou EHang completed its first autonomous air taxi flight in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the potential of pilotless eVTOLs for regional transport.

