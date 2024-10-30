Uptempo Introduces New Marketing Planning Capabilities to Help Enterprise Teams Optimize Marketing Spend and Align Campaign Plans to Business Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptempo, the leading enterprise marketing planning platform, today announced new features that help global marketing teams get more impact and ROI from their efforts. These new capabilities provide marketing executives with granular insights into working vs. non-working spend and other key data points, injecting visibility, velocity, and agility into the marketing planning and budgeting process. The announcement comes as businesses continue to increase scrutiny of marketing spend to drive more efficient growth from their marketing efforts.

"Too often, large global marketing teams rely on a single system for planning and budgeting—usually Microsoft Excel. This leads to significant downstream challenges with campaign execution and accurate reporting," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Uptempo. "These new features give marketers greater visibility into their spend so they can make strategic decisions with confidence. Every dollar can now be tracked to ensure it's contributing directly to business outcomes."

Uptempo bridges the gap between planning and budgeting, improving spend tracking and reconciliation across diverse marketing tactics. Key to this is Multi-Activity Funding, a new feature offering the following benefits:

Accurate Spend Tracking – Provides granular insights into campaign-level and tactic-level expenses for precise ROI measurement.

Easy Reconciliation – Simplifies the process of matching budget allocations with invoices and purchase orders.

Enhanced Flexibility – Allows agency or contractor invoices to be split across multiple campaigns.

Strategic Alignment – Ensures every dollar spent supports business goals through transparent, connected planning and budgeting.

Uptempo's Multi-Activity Funding transforms how marketers manage their budgets, ensuring investments are strategically aligned, easily tracked, and fully optimized.

ABOUT Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader in enterprise marketing planning software. The Uptempo platform enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan better, pivot faster, spend smarter, and execute with confidence. Uptempo is used by more than 350 leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Unilever and Land O'Lakes. For more information, visit www.uptempo.io or follow Uptempo on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252558/Uptempo_logo_Logo.jpg