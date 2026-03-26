Uppsala first in the world with IQ tourism

Travel trends such as slowcation, coolcation, set-jetting, noctourism and bleisure have all emerged in recent years as alternatives to what traditionally motivates travellers. With IQ tourism, Uppsala hopes to show why curiosity and personal development are key.

"We consider it a movement, with travel increasingly centred on meaning, context and new facets rather than simply experiences to check off a list. Uppsala has all the prerequisites to be a destination for this type of traveller," says Helena Bovin, Head of Marketing at Destination Uppsala.

The initiative is an international and national destination campaign that aims to attract more curious travellers to Uppsala and strengthen the city's allure.

"We want curiosity to be the reason to travel here. With IQ tourism, we're highlighting experiences and phenomena with content, perspective and depth – a shift from consuming a destination to allowing it to help you discover, reflect and develop," says Helena at Destination Uppsala. "Experiences that become stories to tell."

With one of Europe's oldest universities and a history of pioneering spirits, for centuries Uppsala has been a centre for ideas, knowledge and innovative thinking. A place where generations of researchers, students and thinkers have sought answers and posed questions. Today, this academic tradition meets a vibrant cultural tourism industry. IQ tourism gathers experiences from across the city.

For example, as a visitor, you can:

use code words to unlock book tips at an independent bookstore

explore a historical event that perhaps never happened but has left a mark

create your own perfume with every component helping to tell a story

discover a miniature world hiding in plain sight in the city

sit down at a specialist coffee roastery where the conversation is equally important

These and much more can be found in a proof list together with sixty or so other experiences, places and phenomena – from groundbreaking research and history to contemporary innovations, culture, food and handicrafts. This is just a selection of everything that Uppsala has to offer, providing new insights, new knowledge and new perspectives.

The initiative also includes a red tower viewer that will be placed somewhere in the city. Its location will change throughout the year, and it will be aimed not at the most photographed places, but rather at the details, phenomena and stories that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The campaign will even encompass videos with humorous content and material featured in both digital and physical channels, as well as distributed via the press, our own and third-party social media accounts and commercial media channels. The campaign will be launched both in and outside Sweden.

For more information about IQ tourism in Uppsala:

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUwVNwdb23A

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgA7jBiVTU8

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVrxyMeCvDI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942425/Destination_Uppsala.jpg