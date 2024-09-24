Upp.ai builds commercial leadership with the appointment of Toby McAra as SVP Sales

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upp.ai - a London-based technology company using AI and ML to support and massively improve how marketing teams in brands and retailers advertise and sell their products through Google PMax and other channels, has appointed experienced industry exec Toby McAra as SVP Sales.

As demand for effective AI solutions continues to grow in the Digital Marketing space, Upp.ai is accelerating its investment in growth with this senior appointment.

Toby McAra (PRNewsfoto/Upp.ai)

Toby's 20+ year career has seen him involved in three acquisitions in the digital and adtech spaces: Efficient Frontier (Adtech) was bought by Adobe, Adometry (Adtech) by Google and ConversionWorks (Data Consultancy) to S4 Capital/Monks.

Commenting on his appointment Toby said: "I'm drawn to technologies that offer the potential to drive a step change in digital efficiency and that's exactly what I see with Upp.ai. Currently, we offer a solution that is a game changer for Paid Media teams in their efforts to balance multiple business goals within their e-commerce advertising spend by understanding the multiple factors that underpin advertising & conversion success at the individual SKU level. The short-term roadmap is fantastic with integrations with Bing and Meta coming shortly. In today's hyper-scale advertising platforms, Brands and Retailers need AI & ML in their corner managing performance and driving insights on their behalf. A rules based approach is no longer sufficient, using AI and real time data augmentation is the only way for advertisers to achieve the outcomes they seek".

Jonathan Gale, CEO of Upp.ai, commented, 'I am delighted that Toby has joined the team and am looking forward to leveraging his vast industry knowledge, personal network and sales experience to help Upp.ai continue it's progress into larger and larger brands and retailers who are looking to harness the power of AI solutions like Upp.ai"

Press and media contact:

Tim Pickard | tim.pickard@upp.ai | +44 (0)7500 045165

About Upp.ai

Upp.ai is a London-based startup that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to automate online product advertising, streamlining multi-channel campaign deployment.

The platform empowers digital marketing professionals with a scientific, data-driven approach to paid activation, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising. Resulting in optimised ad spend, improved product discovery and increased sales.

Upp.ai was founded in 2019 by Ben White and Drew Smith and works with brands such as Charles Tyrwhitt, the Safety Supply Company and Roman Originals.

For more information visit www.upp.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514023/Toby_McAra.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514022/Upp_ai_Logo.jpg