UPPAbaby Unveils New Strollers at Kind + Jugend, Enhancing Every Journey of Parenthood

Minu V3 and Minu Duo: Travel Solutions Designed for Today's Modern Families

ROCKLAND, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby, the brand that embodies the "Parenthood, Understood" philosophy is excited to announce the launch of its latest travel strollers—Minu V3 and Minu Duo—at Kind + Jugend 2024, Europe's premier trade show for the juvenile industry. Building on the success of the Vista V3, these new introductions are designed to make every journey, from the daily routine to the grand adventure, easier and more enjoyable for parents and children alike.

Just when the industry and customers thought UPPAbaby had delivered its most significant innovation with the globally acclaimed Vista V3 stroller last May, the brand once again surprises and delights by unveiling the Minu V3 and Minu Duo at Kind + Jugend. These strollers are not just about innovation; they reflect UPPAbaby's deep understanding of parenthood and the challenges that come with it, especially when traveling.

Minu V3: Ready for Every Trip

The new Minu V3 is your go-to travel stroller for every occasion and vacation—overhead compatible, lightweight, and perfect for everything from long trips to daily errands from day one. Key features of the Minu V3 include:

Travel-Approved Portability: One-handed fold that compactly fits within airplane overhead IATA dimensions, ensuring hassle-free travel.

From Birth to 22 kg or 50 lbs: Seat adjusts for a comfortable fit from birth to a full-size toddler seat with ease.

One-Hand, One-Step Fold: A seamless transition from strolling to folding, with the stroller standing on its own for added convenience.

Travel in Comfort: Features an adjustable leg rest with three positions, reclining seat, and all-wheel suspension for smooth rides.

Minu Duo: Double the Adventure, Twice the Ease

The Minu Duo provides a compact, side-by-side solution for parents with two children, designed to fit through standard doorways while maintaining the comfort and ease that UPPAbaby strollers are known for. Key features of the Minu Duo include:

From Birth x2: Two from-birth seats that comfortably accommodate children up to 22 kg or 50 lbs each.

Flexible and Adaptable: Designed for twins, newborns and toddlers; works on various modes and combinations.

Slim Design: It's compact frame fits through a standard doorway of 73 cm or 29 in wide.

One-Hand, One-Step Fold: Offers a seamless fold transition, with the stroller standing on its own for added convenience.

The Minu V3 and Minu Duo will be available for purchase starting early 2025.

In addition to these exciting new products, UPPAbaby is showcasing its full range of products, including strollers, car seats, bouncer, and high chair. Attendees are invited to experience the UPPAbaby difference firsthand and connect with the team at Hall 10.2, space E10-F19, Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

