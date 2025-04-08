UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange)

April 8, 2025 at 19:15 EEST

UPM's buy-back program commenced in February has been completed

HELSINKI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation has completed a share repurchase program ("buy-back program"), the commencement of which was announced via a stock exchange release on February 5, 2025. During the program UPM repurchased a total of 6,000,000 own shares between February 10 - April 8, 2025, corresponding to approximately 1.1% of the total number of shares in the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR 26.60.

The purchases made under the buy-back program reduced UPM's equity by approximately EUR 160 million. As a result of the buy-back program, UPM holds a total of 6,411,653 own shares. Shares repurchased under the buy-back program will be cancelled, resulting in UPM holding a total of 411,653 own shares after cancellation.

The shares were repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd using the company's unrestricted equity.

