HELSINKI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 5 February 2025 at 08:20 EET

UPM updates its Disclosure Policy and changes its method of issuing profit guidance and outlook

The Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation has today approved the updated Disclosure Policy for UPM. According to the renewed Disclosure Policy, UPM may present a numerical assessment of the development of profitability and earnings for a selected time period (profit guidance) in its financial statements release, half-year report and quarterly reports. In addition, UPM may issue a verbal description of the events and circumstances effecting the profit guidance (outlook). The updated Disclosure Policy will enter into force immediately and will be available at UPM's website at www.upm.com.

