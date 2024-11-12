UPM Timber has been awarded Timber Development UK's Sustainability Award

HELSINKI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Timber has been awarded Timber Development UK's (TDUK) Sustainability Award. The Sustainability Award recognises a company that shows leadership in push for net zero emissions. TDUK is the largest, most comprehensive supply chain body for timber in the UK, with a mission to unite the supply chain, from sawmill to specifier, and to support a sustainable, net zero timber industry.

"The UPM Timber team has worked systematically and determinedly towards sustainability. It's truly great to receive this recognition from our customers and the industry organisation in the UK. Our efforts continue, and we want to challenge the entire wood products industry to reduce emissions from logistics in particular," says Antti Koulumies, VP, UPM Timber.

Justification for the award included that UPM Timber has implemented measurable sustainability improvement actions. UPM Timber also collaborates with its customers on sustainability challenges. These collaborations not only strengthen individual companies but also accelerate progress towards sustainable practices in the industry.

UPM Timber utilizes only renewable energy sources for production. Other sustainability actions include for example sawn timber transport from Seikku sawmill to the port of Rauma by trucks that use renewable diesel, a change to using exclusively renewable diesel in the internal logistics at sawmills and increasing the share of recycled plastic by up to 75% in three of UPM Timber's sawmills.

For further information please contact:

Antti Koulumies, VP, UPM Timber, tel. +358 45 675 1986

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Timber

UPM Timber produces redwood and whitewood sawn timber for the joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. Our sawmills are powered entirely by renewable energy. We use certified Finnish raw material and the latest sawmilling techniques to produce high-quality sawn timber that fulfils our customers' requirements. UPM Timber has four sawmills in Finland with a total annual capacity of 1.4 M cubic metres and its own sales network in Europe and Asia. UPM Timber employs around 410 people and has its headquarters in Tampere. www.upmtimber.com #settingthestandard

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas : UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-timber-has-been-awarded-timber-development-uk-s-sustainability-award,c4065086

The following files are available for download: