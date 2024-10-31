UPM Specialty Papers and Eastman introduce paper-based food packaging solution with compostable biobased coating

HELSINKI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Specialty Papers and Eastman have co-created a novel biopolymer coated paper packaging solution, designed for food applications requiring grease and oxygen barriers. The solution integrates Eastman's biobased and compostable Solus™ performance additives with BioPBSTM polymer to form a thin coating onto UPM's compostable and recyclable barrier base papers. Thanks to the thinness of the coating layer, the solution is designed for recycling within existing fibre recycling streams, empowering brands to adopt sustainable packaging.

"We are excited to introduce the result of our development work with Eastman. Together with our partners, we are constantly pushing the performance of fibre-based packaging. This new biopolymer coated solution, for example, provides a new option for difficult-to-pack foods ranging from confectionary end-uses to meat pies found in chilled-food aisles," says Esa Saukkonen, Manager, Packaging Portfolio Development at UPM R&D.

This unique solution amplifies the barrier-boosting effect of UPM SolideTM Lucent and UPM PregoTM, barrier base papers, achieving performance unattainable by the individual components alone. It offers exceptional heat sealability while maintaining barrier protection when folded, making it suitable for flexible packaging. Furthermore, this technology is compatible with conventional LDPE (low density polyethylene) extrusion coating equipment, requiring no additional capital investment.

Traditionally, the challenge of combining extrusion coating with paper lies in the adhesion of the coating to the paper, especially with biobased or biodegradable extrusion coatings. The solution developed by UPM Specialty Papers and Eastman helps resolve this issue.

"Through our collaboration with UPM, we've developed versatile fibre-based packaging solutions that are compostable and smoothly integrate with extrusion coating equipment. Eastman Solus™ additive reduces coating thickness, which lowers plastic usage and enables recyclability of food packaging. These additives have been pivotal in advancing scalable, sustainable paper packaging for brands," said Bhuma Rajagopalan, Marketing Manager, CASE Innovation at Eastman.

The packaging solution has been validated for recyclability according to PTS method (PTS-RH 021/97 cat II) and individual components of the solution have been validated for both home and industrial compostability1. Samples of the extrusion coated paper will be showcased at UPM Specialty Papers' stand W-21110 during PACK EXPO International in Chicago from November 3rd to November 6th.

For more information about this solution, please visit: https://www.upmspecialtypapers.com/campaigns/upm-eastman-paper-based-food-packaging/

1 UPM barrier base papers: industrially (EN13432:2000) and home (NFT51-800:2015) compostable

Eastman SolusTM: Industrial: TUV Austria and BPI certification; Home: Passed ISO 14855-1, certification pending

UPM Specialty Papers

UPM Specialty Papers answers the world's need for sustainable products with high-performance, transformative papers for packaging and labelling, and sustainable office and graphic papers in APAC. Our approximately 2,000 dedicated experts help customers co-create solutions to their business challenges. UPM Specialty Papers' global team and mills in China, Finland and Germany serve customers consistently and reliably around the world.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

