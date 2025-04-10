UPM Raflatac becomes first labeling business to offer product footprints in customer quotes

HELSINKI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac has set a new labeling industry standard by embedding product footprint data directly into customer quotes. These product footprints, known as product passport prototypes (PPPs), provide label converters with transparent environmental data, helping them to make informed material choices and to reduce Scope 3 emissions* at source.

The PPPs are automatically linked to UPM Raflatac quote documents, giving its customers a full assessment of their label material's environmental impact. Each PPP offers an array of environmental metrics over the entire lifecycle of the label, enabling converters to assess and minimize their footprint, even at the early purchasing stage. With raw materials accounting for 70-90% of converters' total environmental impact, access to real-time footprint data is critical for helping them make more sustainable decisions. PPPs also give converters a competitive edge by helping them respond quickly to customer inquiries about sustainability.

"The new feature is a game-changer for how we evaluate sustainable performance of materials and make better, more informed choices on the right environmental selection for our customers and our vision of No Waste," says Jason Fuller, Procurement Category Manager of COVERIS, a leading European packaging company.

As corporate sustainability regulations tighten, access to comprehensive environmental data is more crucial than ever. The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) will soon require certain products sold in the EU to include a digital product passport (DPP). This makes the introduction by UPM Raflatac even more timely. The PPPs featured in quotes are generated by UPM Raflatac's LCA service Label Life, which has been externally validated by DEKRA.

"The PPPs already cover over 90% of UPM Raflatac's label products by sales volume globally. We are proud to offer this exclusive service in our customer quotes as the first player in the labeling industry," says Flora D'Souza, Manager, Label Life, UPM Raflatac.

*According to the GHG Protocol, "Scope 3 emissions are all indirect emissions (not included in scope 2) that occur in the value chain of the reporting company, including both upstream and downstream emissions." These include emissions from purchased materials, transportation, processing, and disposal.

Click here to download images.

For more information, please contact:

Flora D'Souza, Manager, Label Life, UPM Raflatac, flora.dsouza@upmraflatac.com

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. We operate 14 factories and deliver our innovative and sustainable products through our global network of distribution terminals. We are one of UPM's growth businesses and employ around 3,200 people. Our sales reached almost EUR 1,6 billion (USD 1,7 billion) in 2024. Read more: upmraflatac.com

Follow UPM Raflatac on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-raflatac-becomes-first-labeling-business-to-offer-product-footprints-in-customer-quotes,c4133988

The following files are available for download: