UPM cancels shares repurchased under its buy-back program

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Total number of voting rights and capital) May 5, 2025 at 09:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation has, in line with the decision of the Board of Directors, cancelled 6,000,000 shares held by the company. The cancellation has been registered today with the Finnish Trade Register.

The cancelled shares were repurchased during the period between February 10 and April 8, 2025, under the share buy-back program announced on February 5, 2025. The cancellation of the shares reduces the total amount of shares in UPM but does not affect UPM's share capital. After the cancellation UPM holds a total of 411,653 own shares. The total number of shares in the company after the cancellation is 527,735,699 shares.

