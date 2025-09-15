UPM Adhesive Materials showcases its solutions for leading label material performance at Labelexpo Europe 2025

HELSINKI, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Adhesive Materials, formerly known as UPM Raflatac, has announced the launch of a range of specialist solutions that address key trends in Logistics and Durables. These, together with other innovations, will be presented on its stand (3D29) at the forthcoming Labelexpo Europe show, taking place in Barcelona from 16th to 19th September. This event marks UPM Adhesive Materials' debut under its renewed brand identity, reflecting its commitment to adhesive material expertise, sustainability and helping customers renew the everyday with label material performance.

With printers and converters under increasing pressure to improve the performance and sustainability of their products, the latest label material offerings showcase the company's deep expertise in developing high-quality solutions for intended end-uses that support these ever-important targets.

New removable label material solution for logistics

One of the new solutions being presented at the event caters to the growing logistics sector. As supply chains evolve to cater to the growing demands of e-commerce, direct-to-store delivery, and packaging waste reduction requirements, logistics packaging is undergoing significant transformation. More brands are now shipping products in their original packaging, eliminating the need for outer packaging or repacking. This shift requires specialized label solutions that can perform throughout the entire journey.

To address this need, UPM Adhesive Materials is launching a new removable label material solution for logistics that provides fast, secure adhesion to a wide range of packaging materials. The removable labels for logistics can be easily and cleanly removed, supporting circular packaging systems and enhancing consumer experience. Their removability enables parcels to be reshipped without replacing the packaging, therefore providing crucial cost and time efficiencies.

New Consumer Durables product selection

UPM Adhesive Materials is also launching an easy product selection guide that is tailored to the growing Consumer Durables segment. With rising energy costs and technological advances in modern appliances, demand for more efficient household goods is increasing. Modern appliances carry multiple labels for identification, energy ratings, promotion and QR codes, adding complexity due to the varied application requirements. The new Consumer Durables offering simplifies the decision-making process, providing clear product selection, flexible ordering options and improved sustainability, with solvent-free adhesives and PET PCR materials.

Carbon Action and recyclability expertise

UPM Adhesive Materials' Carbon Action plastic label materials and recyclability expertise will also be highlighted at the show. Thanks to its Carbon Action solutions, customers can demonstrate the quantifiable reduction of their label material's carbon footprint, choose bio-based raw materials and ensure recycling compatibility. Interactive wash-off label technology demonstrations will also be on stand for HDPE, glass and PET containers, and UPM Adhesive Materials experts will be on hand to guide visitors through circularity and decarbonization topics, especially how to navigate PPWR regulations and share insights on designing for recyclability.

"Selecting the right label is essential to elevate sustainability - especially now as PPWR requirements place even more pressure on packaging. As experts in the field, we formulate label materials that are specifically designed for the varied environments and conditions they'll face to ensure they perform exactly as needed, while supporting sustainability ambitions. We're excited to be showcasing some of these industry-leading solutions at Labelexpo Europe and demonstrate to our customers how we can help them renew the everyday with label material performance," comments Sylwia Jurys, Vice President, Markets EMEIA at UPM Adhesive Materials.

UPM Adhesive Materials will also be showcasing more of its end-use expertise with its premium performance label material range for wine and spirits that delivers exceptional visual and tactile appeal. Visitors can test their knowledge on choosing the right pharmaceutical and healthcare label material solutions via interactive games. They will also be able to explore MyRaflatac, its intuitive customer portal designed for seamless order management, product access and real-time support.

To find out more, visitors should stop by stand 3D29 to learn more about how UPM Adhesive Materials can provide value through its label material expertise to drive optimum technical and sustainability performance for customers.

UPM Adhesive Materials:

UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers. We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,200 professionals. In 2024, our sales reached nearly €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion). Read more: adhesivematerials.upm.com

UPM:

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

