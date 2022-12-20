UPL RANKED NO.1 FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AMONGST ITS PEERS FOR THIRD YEAR RUNNING by Sustainalytics

UPL's 2022 score is an improvement of 8% over last year's index

UPL's ESG risk rating marks the best amongst global crop protection companies

UPL's overall management of material ESG issues ranked particularly strong by report

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has been ranked the highest performing top-tier global crop protection company in Sustainalytics' 2022 ESG Risk Rating. This marks the third year in a row UPL has been ranked in this industry leadership position for overall sustainability performance by Sustainalytics.

UPL's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk score of 21.4 reflects the lowest ESG Risk amongst a peer group of global crop protection companies. UPL's ESG risk in Sustainalytics categories of Human Capital, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon Footprint were considered low or negligible. UPL's 2022 score, an 8% improvement on last year's index, follows significant year-on-year advancement in the Sustainalytics' rankings.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd., said, "We are proud that Sustainalytics has once again recognised the hard work UPL have been doing. At UPL, we have continued our commitment to Reimagining Sustainability in everything we do, working hand-in-hand with farmers, partners, and stakeholders to achieve this goal. I am convinced UPL have the most agile and performance-oriented culture to execute a transformational strategy across the globe, and to further our mission to support farmers and food systems alike."

Sustainalytics provides ESG research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies, and produces an annual report into the sustainability performance of companies working in a range of sectors. The criteria assessed by Sustainalytics includes UPL's successes in managing Corporate Governance, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon footprint.

For more information, please contact:

UPL

Reina Roets

Global Head of Marketing Communications

UPL Ltd.

Reina.roets@upl-ltd.com

Radhika Arora

Head of Investor Relations

UPL Ltd.

Radhika.Arora@upl-ltd.com

Notes to Editors:

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE UPL