UPL INCLUDED IN Dow Jones SustainabilitY WORLD and eMERGING MARKETS INDICES

UPL is the first agrochemical company included in the esteemed Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices (DJSI).

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL), a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices (DJSI). These prestigious global indices are exclusive to the most outstanding companies in sustainability performance.

This inclusion is based on UPL's outstanding performance in achieving the highest scores in the agrochemical sector in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, as announced in November.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the globally renowned sustainability ratings for Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). The DJSI World Index includes the top 10% of major global companies by industry, reflecting their best practices in sustainable development. Similarly, the DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognizes the top 10% of the largest 800 emerging market companies, each selected for their exceptional ESG practices.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said: "We are so proud to be the first agrochemical company to be included in the DJSI World and Emerging Markets Indices. This milestone underlines our mission to Reimagining Sustainability and our ongoing journey towards a better future for our customers, our partners, our employees and the planet".

UPL's excellent sustainability rating places the company among the top global performers. This recognition is a testament to UPL's commitment to sustainable business practices, aligning with the best-in-class benchmarks for investors who prioritize long-term shareholder value.

