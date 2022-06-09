UPL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FLUPYRIMIN INSECTICIDES TO PROTECT RICE YIELDS

Flupyrimin is a result of the partnership between UPL and MMAG, a subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals Agro Inc., as part of UPL's OpenAg® commitment to collaboration

UPL's launch in India represents customers' first access to Flupyrimin outside of Japan

Flupyrimin targets brown plant hopper and yellow stem borer of rice

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. ( NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) ('UPL'), a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, today announced that it would launch new insecticides in India containing the patented active ingredient Flupyrimin to target the most damaging rice pests. The launch will coincide with the Kharif crop sowing season, typically starting in June, with rice the most important crop sown at this time.

Flupyrimin is a novel insecticide with unique biological properties and residual control, effective against major rice pests such as brown plant hopper (BPH) and yellow stem borer (YSB). Extensive demonstration trials have shown that Flupyrimin protect rice yields from YSB & BPH damage and boost crop health, further supporting farmers' economic resilience and productivity. Flupyrimin is also effective on pest populations resistant to existing insecticides.

Mike Frank, President and COO at UPL, said: "Flupyrimin is a breakthrough technology promising a leap forward in pest management for rice growers. With market access maximised through UPL's wide-ranging distribution channels and differentiated branding strategy, the introduction of Flupyrimin in India marks another fundamental milestone of our collaboration with MMAG under our OpenAg® vision."

Ashish Dobhal, UPL Region Head for India, said: "India is the world's second largest producer of rice and the largest exporter of this staple crop. Growers here have been waiting for a one-shot solution to protect against pests, giving them peace of mind during the most critical growth stages of their paddy fields. Through Flupyrimin 2%GR, UPL is delivering top-of-the-industry control of YSB and BPH, while Flupyrimin 10%SC targets BPH at a later stage."

Flupyrimin was discovered through a collaboration between MMAG and the Prof. Kagabu group. It was first registered in Japan in 2019.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6 bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

ABOUT MMAG

MMAG was established as a subsidiary of Meiji Seika Pharma that succeeds to its agrochemical business. MMAG became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals Agro Inc., on January 4th, 2022.

MMAG possesses unique R&D capabilities and invented many environmentally friendly active ingredients including Flupyrimin such as less impacts on bees and other pollinators, and collaborates and co-development with several global agrochemical companies.

MMAG works to contribute to the stable supply and production improvement of safe and secure crop and food, and support wealthy human life through providing agricultural solution in harmony with the natural environment.

