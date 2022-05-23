UPL AND CHR. HANSEN ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ZOATIN - A BIONUTRITIONAL TO INCREASE CROP HEALTH AND YIELD

ZOATIN is the first product from UPL's global partnership with Chr. Hansen to develop microbial biosolutions, exemplifying UPL's OpenAg ® network's commitment to collaboration

ZOATIN is part of the comprehensive portfolio of biosolutions housed by UPL's Natural Plant Protection (NPP)

ZOATIN is a naturally derived biosolution to improve crop health, overcome biotic and abiotic stress and reduce environmental impacts by facilitating plant phosphorous uptake and utilisation.

LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. ( NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE GDR: UPLL) ('UPL'), a global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions, today announced the launch of ZOATIN, a new biosolution that effectively facilitates plant uptake and utilisation of phosphorus to improve crop health and yield. ZOATIN is the first product launched as part of UPL's partnership with global bioscience company Chr. Hansen to develop microbial biosolutions that will help growers around the world fight pests and diseases, and sustainably improve crop quality and yields.

ZOATIN is a bacterial-based technology that works by solubilising otherwise unavailable forms of phosphorous in the soil to improve the ability of crops to take up and utilise the nutrient for maximum yield and improved crop health. Extensive trials have shown that the application of ZOATIN directly contributes to optimal root development and improved crop resilience against biotic and abiotic stresses such as drought, while also increasing water use efficiency.

ZOATIN is part of the comprehensive portfolio of biosolutions housed by UPL's Natural Plant Protection (NPP). It can be applied to a range of crops including maize, rice, potatoes, pulses and a variety of vegetables using in-furrow, seedling drench or drip irrigation application at the time of seeding. It can be integrated with other crop solutions for improved crop yield, quality and grower profitability.

Mike Frank, President and COO at UPL, said: "We're proud to collaborate with the innovative team at Chr. Hansen to introduce the first product of this strategic partnership as part of our OpenAg® purpose. ZOATIN has proven to effectively grow healthier crops, it also provides environmental benefits by ensuring phosphate fertilisers are used more efficiently by crops, thus reducing nutrient waste. This can help to reduce the adverse impacts that phosphate fertilisers can have on water sources."

Kim Müller Christensen, SVP Animal and Plant Health and Nutrition at Chr. Hansen, said: "Since Chr. Hansen and UPL announced a strategic collaboration, the teams have been working on bringing more sustainable solutions to farmers globally. The launch of ZOATIN in India is the first output of this collaboration, in which we are building a strong portfolio within biopesticides, biostimulants and bionutritionals."

The collaboration between UPL and Chr. Hansen was first announced in October 2021. Through the partnership, UPL is using its global presence to undertake research and identify opportunities and product concepts to address farmers' needs. From these insights, Chr. Hansen is designing biological products based on their microbial capabilities that UPL will register and commercialise via its extensive global distribution network.

ABOUT UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5.2 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable biotech company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

