Exciting new partnership announcement

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 financial platform Uphold and English Premier League football team, Burnley Football Club have announced a partnership which will see the company become the Club's Official Sleeve Partner for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The Uphold logo was in place on the Clarets' shirts for last weekend's game against Aston Villa and the relationship will also see the platform's branding displayed on LED signage across Turf Moor on matchdays and during activations throughout the season.

UPHOLD PARTNERS WITH ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM BURNLEY FC AS OFFICIAL SLEEVE PARTNER

Ranked the fastest-growing company in Silicon Valley by the San Francisco Business Times in 2022, Uphold will also become an Official Partner of Burnley FC Women, as part of the Club's continued commitment to developing women's football across the Northwest region.

Serving over 10 million customers, Uphold provides a user-friendly platform for buying, trading, and holding a diverse range of assets, from crypto to traditional currencies and precious metals.

The Uphold Card allows users to spend any asset they hold - including Bitcoin, XRP and Ethereum - anywhere in the world. The card is available in both physical and virtual form and offers no foreign transaction fees, low FX rates and cashback of up to 4% on every purchase.

Simon McLoughlin, Uphold CEO said: "We couldn't be more proud to stand beside Burnley FC as they march back into the Premier League. The Clarets embody grit and determination - climbing back up the ranks with 101 points accrued last season alongside a 22-game unbeaten run. That's the kind of spirit we at Uphold love…Vincent Kompany at the helm just adds another layer of excitement to this partnership. With a legend who knows what victory tastes like guiding a team that's hungry for more, Turf Moor's destined to witness some magic this season, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

Stuart Hunt, Burnley FC President said: "I'm pleased to expand our fantastic portfolio of partners and welcome Uphold onboard as our Official Sleeve Partner. A global brand, their vision and drive has led to them successfully serving over 140 countries, across 300+ currencies in recent years.

"There's ample potential for the partnership and I'm delighted Uphold will become an Official Partner of our women's team too - a key area of growth for us. We look forward to working together and introducing their brand to our supporters."

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making Web3 easy. As a Web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold's unique "Anything to Anything" interface gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 29 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency). Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators and; and is registered in the U.K. and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under The Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold's products and services, visit uphold.com.

* Certain currencies and assets are not available in all jurisdictions. Terms Apply. Limited Time offer. Non-Uphold fees may apply. Uphold offers real time crypto exchange. Crypto assets are volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection. Your capital at Risk. Any profits may be subject to Capital Gains Tax.

CONTACT:

John Ait-Bihi

john.aitbihi@uphold.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199174/Uphold_x_BURNLEY_FC.jpg

SOURCE Uphold