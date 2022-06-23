Upgrade your plant-based snacking game with NEW Fridge Raiders Meat-Free Tasty Bites

And plant-based snacking shouldn't mean unhealthy or bland, Fridge Raiders has swapped out its chicken for Fava Bean protein to bring a delicious meat-free snacking experience that doesn't compromise on flavour.

Launching in its classic Slow Roasted flavour and fan-favourite Katsu, the new Fridge Raiders Meat-Free Tasty Bites pack a punch with protein and fibre to help tide you over until your next meal.

To get your hands on the chickeniest, non-chicken snack in the world pick up the new range in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrison's now – RRP £1.00 for 45g and RRP £1.30 for 65g.

