upGrad crosses 22,000 job placements worth $362 million crore this year

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading integrated Learning, Skilling, & Workforce Development company upGrad which also positions itself as the farm-to-fork of learning & job readiness and actively works with 400+ global companies to upskill their talent, has closed off its year with total placements crossing 22,000-mark for first-time jobbers and working professionals.

(L-R) Phalgun Kompalli Co-founder, Mayank Kumar Co-founder & MD, and Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-founder, upGrad

upGrad has built a powerful and stackable learning ecosystem that has maintained its momentum of recording higher y-o-y career outcomes and emerged as the key differentiator for the brand based on its deep learning experience, mentorship facilities, and high completion rates across Formal Learning, Campus Classes, Short Courses, Bootcamps, and Transnational Learning (Study Abroad).

The salary of recently closed placements ranges from a low of $7230 p.a. to $30,000 p.a. with the top end securing as high as $300,000 per annum.

"We handhold our college-going learners, who are usually first-time jobbers and even experienced working professionals to constantly upgrade and reskill while ensuring they are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow. With a strong track record of over 85% of our learners completing our courses, also an absolute first in the sector worldwide, we ensure we follow it up with all aspects of soft & interview skills to further propel their careers. We are just getting started and are privileged to be at the epicentre of the ongoing global re-skilling revolution. And to complete year 1 with such a strong report card of 22000+ placements, we believe to have added value to their Lifelong learning journeys. It is also an endorsement of our very disruptive and forward-looking contribution towards the sector," concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, Workforce Development & placement company. The offerings range from online & hybrid Degree programs to pathway and study abroad programs to certification and Bootcamps to Diploma, Master's and Doctorate programs for working professionals. upGrad also provides most of these programs to enterprise clients through its B2B arm along with recruitment and staffing services. Till date, upGrad has touched 7 million+ learners across 100+ countries. It boasts a strong network of 300+ direct global university partners, a wide lineup of 2500+ pathway connections, over 20,000 recruitment partners, and a robust enterprise arm with a clientele of 3000 corporate partners worldwide.

