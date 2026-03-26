UPDATED EDITION New Book by Michael Ashcroft 'Dirty Politics, Dirty Times: My fight with Wapping and New Labour'

LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

OUT NOW

Dirty politics, Dirty times: Updated edition by Lord Ashcroft

DIRTY POLITICS, DIRTY TIMES

My fight with Wapping and New Labour

By Michael Ashcroft

UPDATED EDITION FOR 2026 - includes never-before-seen photos and new epilogue

Price: £11.99 (Paperback)

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In the summer of 1999, Michael Ashcroft (now Lord Ashcroft) became the subject of concerted attacks aimed at unseating him as Treasurer of the Conservative Party. His attackers were The Times newspaper and the New Labour Government of Tony Blair. The ultimate target was William Hague (now Lord Hague), whose leadership would be destabilised and the finances of his party undermined had his Treasurer been forced from office.

This book is the personal account of Lord Ashcroft's six-year fight, first to resist a succession of wholly unjustified attacks, then to clear his damaged name and, finally, to expose the dirty tricks used against him – some of them even exploiting the fruits of criminal acts.

Wapping and New Labour were to discover that they had taken on a formidable, resourceful and determined opponent, one who would go on to reveal unacceptable aspects of both national newspaper journalism and British politics. This book sheds new light on the extraordinary life of an essentially private man. Lord Ashcroft, who remains as committed as ever to the Conservative Party and its values, also reveals how he helped the party through one of the most troubled periods in its history.

The book, however, ends on a positive note – with Lord Ashcroft, at eighty years old, full of energy and vigour, and still embracing his work and his passions. These include his varied business interests, his charitable work, his writing, his polling, championing bravery and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

AUTHOR

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and currently honorary chairman of the International Democracy Union. He is founder and chairman of the board of trustees of Crimestoppers, vice-patron of the Intelligence Corps Museum, chairman of the trustees of Ashcroft Technology Academy, a senior fellow of the International Strategic Studies Association, a life governor of the Royal Humane Society, a former chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University and a former trustee of Imperial War Museums. Lord Ashcroft is an award-winning author who has written more than thirty other books, largely on politics and bravery. His political books include biographies of David Cameron, Kemi Badenoch, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Carrie Johnson. His seven books on gallantry in the Heroes series include two on the Victoria Cross.

www.LordAshcroft.com

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PRAISE FOR DIRTY POLITICS, DIRTY TIMES

"Anyone who wants to understand the politics of recent years and the techniques of New Labour needs to read this book."

Lord Hague

"I know few people who could have survived the onslaught which this book describes. I know of only one who could have responded with such gutsy determination."

Amanda Platell, writer and broadcaster

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